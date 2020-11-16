VIDEO: Attorney General Ashley Moody Releases “After the Storm” Scams at a Glance Brochure Amid Record-Active Hurricane Season
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO: Attorney General Ashley Moody Releases “After the Storm” Scams at a Glance Brochure Amid Record-Active Hurricane Season
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The 2020 Hurricane Season is officially the most active on record. Last week alone, Hurricane Eta impacted many parts of Florida causing flooding and damage. My office created Scams at a Glance: After the Storm to make sure scammers are one less thing Floridians need to worry about when recovering from a storm. With the information and resources included in our new brochure, we can recover from these storms and together build a stronger, safer Florida.”
Included in Scams at a Glance: After the Storm are:
- Resources following a natural disaster;
- Tips on steering clear of repair scams;
- How to spot and stop tree service scams; and
- Ways to avoid water testing and treatment scams.
To viewScams at a Glance: After the Storm in English, click here.
To viewScams at a Glance: After the Storm in Spanish, click here.
To access the Scams at a Glance webpage for more content related to common scams, includingScams at a Glance: Price Gouging, click here.
One of the best ways to avoid hurricane-related scams is to prepare ahead of the storm. In June, Attorney General Moody released the 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide to assist Floridians in creating a plan before disaster strikes.
To view the 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide, click here.
During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber, equipment and necessary remediation services, such as tree removal or roofing repair, needed as a direct result of the event.
If you suspect price gouging, report it to the Attorney General’s Office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com, calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, or downloading the No Scam app available in both English and Spanish on all Apple and Android devices.
For tips on reporting price gouging, click here.
For more information on price gouging, click here.