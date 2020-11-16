Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,564 in the last 365 days.

Market America Explains Why Plankton Extract May Just Be Your Skin’s New BFF When Treating Skin Dimpling

This sculpting crème may be your new BFF when treating skin dimpling

This sculpting crème may be your new BFF when treating skin dimpling

GREENSBORO, N.C., UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the moment we wake up, someone or something demands our time and attention. It starts with our alarm clock going off and then continues with all of the things we need to do to get ourselves, and maybe others in our home, ready so that everyone who needs to be somewhere heads out the door to get where they need to be on time. If all of this sounds like a typical day in your home, you may be like millions of others who have little to no time for themselves, much less actually reading a few articles about what’s new in skincare. That’s why Market America | SHOP.COM is here to help give you the quick version of why plankton extract may just be your skin’s new best friend forever (BFF) when it comes to smoothing out the appearance of skin dimpling.

You may have heard the term “skin dimpling” or “dimpled skin.” This can usually be found on a person’s thighs, hips, belly and booty. Skin dimpling happens when fat cells push up against the skin and create an uneven surface or dimpling. Something that can help to reduce the appearance of unwanted dimpling is Lipout™* or a proprietary plankton extract.

What Is Plankton Extract?

Plankton extract is microalgae, typically found in oceans, lakes and ponds and is rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are the building blocks of healthy cells.

What Can Lipout™ (Plankton Extract) Do?
• Reduce the appearance of unwanted dimpling on stubborn areas like the thighs, tummy, arms and booty
• Support skin elasticity and firmness
• Help skin to feel more supple
• Moisturize the skin for a smoother healthy appearance

Although you can find a number of products on the market today that include microalgae, one product that contains Lipout™ (plankton extract) is Lumiere de Vie® Sculpting Crème**. The product is also paraben-free.

*LIPOUT™ is a registered trademark of Provital, S.A

** Lumiere de Vie® is a registered trademark of Lumiere de Vie, LLC

Market America | SHOP.COM is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of The Shopping Annuity®.

Gillean Smith
Market America | SHOP.COM
+1 336-478-4066
gilleans@shop.com

The Shopping Annuity: Simply Explained

You just read:

Market America Explains Why Plankton Extract May Just Be Your Skin’s New BFF When Treating Skin Dimpling

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.