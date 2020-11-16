CODIET Institute of Technology (CIT) announces New Training Programs in Blockchain Technologies
CODIET Institute of Technology (CIT) announces New Programs in Blockchain Technologies. Offers Students Opportunity to Compete in the Blockchain RevolutionNEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week CODEIT Institute of Technology (CIT) announced its
New Blockchain Technology Program. The program will provide students with the basics of Blockchain technologies, Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Hyperledger, and Smart Contracts.
Blockchain is predicted to be the new internet and is expected to reform monetary transaction systems. Industries in the Supply Chain field, Real Estate, and Manufacturing arena are already using features of the Blockchain Technology. The financial industry is making heavy investments in the technology.
The 24-week program culminates with students creating their own blockchain applications. " The Fourth Industrial Revolution is upon us and we want to make sure our target market is prepared and able to take advantage of it. We have already created our own in-house Blockchain CRM systems and we are in the process of creating a Research and Development arm where CIT graduates will have a chance to further develop their knowledge of Blockchain Technologies and Artificial Intelligence,” said Chief Executive Officer Da’shone Hughey.
The Institute offers an expanding range of coding and software courses that teach underrepresented individuals including - unemployed, underemployed, low income and woman, software, and application development.
Industries have long focused on recruiting applicants who have specific skill areas. CIT has partnered with AWS and the U.S. Department of Labor to develop the skills employers are seeking.
