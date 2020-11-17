Stratus Technology Services Gears Up for Connections Reimagined
Stratus, Guidewire’s Newest PartnerConnect Consulting Select Partner, Sponsors Guidewire’s First Ever Virtual User ConferenceSHREWSBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Stratus’ recent promotion into Guidewire’s PartnerConnect Program, Stratus is thrilled to support Guidewire’s 16th annual user conference as a 2020 Connections Reimagined Silver sponsor. Despite going virtual this year, Stratus is excited about the new format and dynamic virtual partner experience, which offers content rich sessions, continued and expanded exposure, as well as a platform to directly engage with the global Guidewire community.
Stratus’ robust team of Guidewire experts look forward to directly learning about Guidewire’s newest product innovations. “The highlight for my team and I annually at Connections is attending their breakout sessions where they demo the technical improvements and advantages of the latest releases of Guidewire’s core products. This year we are looking forward to learning about Banff, Guidewire’s newest release optimized for Cloud,” said Rafael Moreira, Vice President, Application Delivery, Stratus.
Following Stratus’ achievement as a PartnerConnect Consulting Partner, they have been working diligently in collaboration with Guidewire to further evolve their trajectory and vision. “We’ve been honored to be recognized for our contributions to the Guidewire market. During Connections Reimagined, we are focused on leveraging the access we have to all of Guidewire’s newest innovations to help advance the value-added solutions we will offer to our customers,” said Britt Bahar, Managing Principal, P&C Solutions, Stratus.
Stratus is excited to promote their capabilities at Connections Reimagined while networking with industry professionals around the globe
For additional information, visit https://stratustech.com/guidewire-solutions
About Stratus Technology Services:
Stratus has provided Guidewire services since 2013 and has a demonstrated track record of assisting major and mid-cap P&C insurers in deploying, customizing and maintaining their investment in Guidewire technology across ClaimCenter, PolicyCenter, and BillingCenter, as well as data management and BI, and mobility. Stratus’ Guidewire delivery team provides consulting services and solutions that allow insurance companies to deploy customizable applications using modern technology platforms to support their core business functions.
