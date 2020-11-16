For Immediate Release

November 16, 2020

Free COVID-19 Testing Available in Rapid City

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health, in partnership with the South Dakota National Guard and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Rapid City, November 20th thru 23rd. The event will be held at the Pennington County Fairgrounds at 800 San Francisco Street. Testing will be available November 20th thru 22nd from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m and November 23rd from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This testing event is open to the public, and testing will come at no charge to the individual receiving the test.

Pre-registration is required to secure a testing time. Register by going to the website: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. After registering, individuals will receive an appointment and a test voucher that must be printed and brought to the testing site. People without appointments will only be tested if time slots are not full.

Testing locations will use a self-administered nasal swab for specimen collection that allows individuals to swab their own nose, supervised by trained medical staff. Results are delivered within 3-5 business days. Individuals being tested will receive an email notification when results are available and can log on to the website to view and print laboratory results.

While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.

For more information and the latest resources, visit COVID.SD.GOV.

