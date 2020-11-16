Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Muth Announces Over $371,000 in School Safety Grants

Royersford November 16, 2020 − Senator Muth (D-44 Montgomery/Chester/Berks) announced today that the Pennsylvania Department of Education has awarded $371,991 in grants to school districts across Senate District 44 to prevent and reduce violent incidents, to purchase safety and security-related equipment, and to provide for the training and compensation of school resource and police officers.

“While this year has shifted the learning environment for most of the students across the Commonwealth, it is still critical to support programs and initiatives that foster inclusion, equity, and trauma-informed education,” said Senator Muth.  “These grants will help administrators, staff, and school resources officers advance initiatives and share best practices, so that members of the school community can develop a culture of mutual respect and support.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Education awarded a total of $9.4 million in competitive 2020-2021 Safe Schools Targeted Grants. The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s (PDE) Office for Safe Schools offers four types of targeted safety grants: equipment grants of up to $25,000; program grants of up to $20,000; School Police Officer (SPO) grants of up to $40,000; and School Resource Officer (SRO) grants of up to $60,000. Each of the grants aims to assist schools in:

  • Reducing unnecessary student disciplinary actions and promoting an environment of greater productivity, safety, and learning; and
  • Enhancing anti-violence efforts between schools and parents, local governments, law enforcement and community organizations.
  • PDE’s program is separate from the School Safety and Security Grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

A full list of grant recipients can be found online here: https://www.education.pa.gov/Schools/safeschools/fundinggrants/Pages/default.aspx

