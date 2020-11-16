Exposed Kyera

Miami artist Kyera to release debut Ep Exposed Tuesday, November 17th.

MIAMI, FL , UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami singer/songwriter, Kyera, will debut her highly-anticipated EP “Exposed” on November 17, 2020. Kyera grew up in South, Fl where she was surrounded by music from a very young age. A pastor’s daughter, Kyera grew up with music and singing.



“The choir gave me the confidence I needed to explore the versatility of my voice,” said Kyera. For this EP, Kyera focused on telling her story, the good and the bad. Fans can expect songs about joy, love and loss. She struggled with homelessness, heartbreak, and feeling lost and alone at one point in her life, but music is what brought her back. Kyera sees this EP as an introduction to her new self.



“This EP means courage and faith to me,” said Kyera. “It also reflects the versatility and many different experiences and places that I have been to pursue a dream and finding, myself.” Kyera has high hopes for her music career but wants her message to be bigger than that.



“I want my career to showcase how important it is to be comfortable in your own skin,” she said. “I want my career to stand for individuality, confidence and progression in a positive way.”

Keep up with all things Kyera on www.imkyera.com. Exposed will be available on all music platforms.