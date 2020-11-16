COVID-19 is an Issue for All New Yorkers

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID-19 is spreading in New York, and the increased number of cases is taking place throughout the state. This is not an Upstate or downstate issue—all New Yorkers, regardless of where they live, have cause for concern," Governor Cuomo said. "We are continuing to use a comprehensive micro-cluster strategy and increase our testing capacity to new heights. However, our success also depends on the vigilance and smart behavior of New Yorkers. Wash your hands, stay socially distanced and wear a mask. Local governments, do the enforcement. We're going to get through this pandemic, but only if we do it together and stay New York Tough."

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.19 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.50 percent. Within the focus areas, 22,117 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 927 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 102,448 test results were reported, yielding 2,563 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE 10/25- 10/31 % Positive 11/1- 11/7 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/14) % Positive Yesterday (11/15) % Positive Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive 4.78% 3.33% 3.62% 3.18% 3.50% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.65% 2.96% 3.46% 3.23% 3.88% Rockland yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.08% 2.96% 2.25% 3.21% 2.93% Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.37% 1.96% 2.73% 2.34% 0.00% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.00% 4.13% 3.15% 3.07% 3.47% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 5.52% 6.45% 4.33% 5.14% 1.57% Westchester orange-zone focus area % positive 6.20% 7.46% 9.01% 4.05% 3.95% Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.86% 5.35% 7.26% 6.62% 6.36% Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.22% 4.06% 5.30% 4.68% 4.77% Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.83% 4.68% 6.53% 5.40% 5.84% Staten Island yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.58% 3.00% 4.24% 3.49% 3.23% Tioga yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.83% 10.03% 10.12% 7.32% 6.25% All focus area statewide % positive 3.04% 3.83% 4.74% 4.05% 4.19% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.54% 1.95% 2.86% 2.74% 2.80% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.34% 1.81% 2.48% 2.45% 2.50%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,968 (+123)

- 1,968 (+123) Patients Newly Admitted - 265

- 265 Hospital Counties - 50

- 50 Number ICU - 391 (+13)

- 391 (+13) Number ICU with Intubation - 158 (+0)

- 158 (+0) Total Discharges - 81,908 (+120)

- 81,908 (+120) Deaths - 25

- 25 Total Deaths - 26,159

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Capital Region 2.0% 2.0% 2.3% Central New York 3.9% 4.6% 3.9% Finger Lakes 3.8% 4.3% 4.3% Long Island 3.3% 2.7% 3.5% Mid-Hudson 3.9% 3.6% 3.0% Mohawk Valley 4.6% 2.0% 1.7% New York City 2.5% 2.2% 2.3% North Country 2.5% 1.8% 1.8% Southern Tier 1.1% 2.4% 1.4% Western New York 4.6% 5.6% 5.2%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Bronx 2.8% 2.6% 2.5% Brooklyn 2.1% 2.1% 1.9% Manhattan 1.8% 1.6% 1.6% Queens 2.9% 2.5% 3.3% Staten Island 4.4% 3.5% 3.1%

Of the 563,690 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 4,572 43 Allegany 650 6 Broome 4,431 37 Cattaraugus 683 5 Cayuga 639 7 Chautauqua 1,248 9 Chemung 2,380 18 Chenango 506 5 Clinton 380 3 Columbia 886 5 Cortland 771 21 Delaware 280 3 Dutchess 6,224 39 Erie 18,018 272 Essex 231 1 Franklin 189 1 Fulton 401 8 Genesee 615 12 Greene 587 2 Hamilton 26 0 Herkimer 504 13 Jefferson 332 8 Lewis 247 10 Livingston 499 11 Madison 727 9 Monroe 10,680 227 Montgomery 325 3 Nassau 54,309 295 Niagara 2,753 45 NYC 283,341 1,285 Oneida 3,603 34 Onondaga 7,892 143 Ontario 969 14 Orange 15,182 58 Orleans 521 6 Oswego 987 19 Otsego 466 3 Putnam 2,186 33 Rensselaer 1,333 12 Rockland 19,904 61 Saratoga 1,694 14 Schenectady 1,890 19 Schoharie 145 2 Schuyler 231 3 Seneca 214 5 St. Lawrence 573 5 Steuben 1,434 18 Suffolk 53,653 345 Sullivan 1,981 2 Tioga 957 6 Tompkins 811 5 Ulster 2,800 12 Warren 507 0 Washington 404 1 Wayne 780 23 Westchester 44,576 230 Wyoming 354 11 Yates 209 3

Yesterday, 25 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,159. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: