COVID-19 is an Issue for All New Yorkers
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"COVID-19 is spreading in New York, and the increased number of cases is taking place throughout the state. This is not an Upstate or downstate issue—all New Yorkers, regardless of where they live, have cause for concern," Governor Cuomo said. "We are continuing to use a comprehensive micro-cluster strategy and increase our testing capacity to new heights. However, our success also depends on the vigilance and smart behavior of New Yorkers. Wash your hands, stay socially distanced and wear a mask. Local governments, do the enforcement. We're going to get through this pandemic, but only if we do it together and stay New York Tough."
The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.19 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.50 percent. Within the focus areas, 22,117 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 927 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 102,448 test results were reported, yielding 2,563 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:
|
FOCUS ZONE
|
10/25- 10/31 % Positive
|
11/1- 11/7 % Positive
|
Current 7-day rolling average
|
Day Prior (11/14) % Positive
|
Yesterday (11/15) % Positive
|
Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive
|
4.78%
|
3.33%
|
3.62%
|
3.18%
|
3.50%
|
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.65%
|
2.96%
|
3.46%
|
3.23%
|
3.88%
|
Rockland yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.08%
|
2.96%
|
2.25%
|
3.21%
|
2.93%
|
Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.37%
|
1.96%
|
2.73%
|
2.34%
|
0.00%
|
Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
6.00%
|
4.13%
|
3.15%
|
3.07%
|
3.47%
|
Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive
|
5.52%
|
6.45%
|
4.33%
|
5.14%
|
1.57%
|
Westchester orange-zone focus area % positive
|
6.20%
|
7.46%
|
9.01%
|
4.05%
|
3.95%
|
Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.86%
|
5.35%
|
7.26%
|
6.62%
|
6.36%
|
Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.22%
|
4.06%
|
5.30%
|
4.68%
|
4.77%
|
Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.83%
|
4.68%
|
6.53%
|
5.40%
|
5.84%
|
Staten Island yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.58%
|
3.00%
|
4.24%
|
3.49%
|
3.23%
|
Tioga yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
5.83%
|
10.03%
|
10.12%
|
7.32%
|
6.25%
|
All focus area statewide % positive
|
3.04%
|
3.83%
|
4.74%
|
4.05%
|
4.19%
|
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included
|
1.54%
|
1.95%
|
2.86%
|
2.74%
|
2.80%
|
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included
|
1.34%
|
1.81%
|
2.48%
|
2.45%
|
2.50%
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization - 1,968 (+123)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 265
- Hospital Counties - 50
- Number ICU - 391 (+13)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 158 (+0)
- Total Discharges - 81,908 (+120)
- Deaths - 25
- Total Deaths - 26,159
Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
FRIDAY
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
Capital Region
|
2.0%
|
2.0%
|
2.3%
|
Central New York
|
3.9%
|
4.6%
|
3.9%
|
Finger Lakes
|
3.8%
|
4.3%
|
4.3%
|
Long Island
|
3.3%
|
2.7%
|
3.5%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
3.9%
|
3.6%
|
3.0%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
4.6%
|
2.0%
|
1.7%
|
New York City
|
2.5%
|
2.2%
|
2.3%
|
North Country
|
2.5%
|
1.8%
|
1.8%
|
Southern Tier
|
1.1%
|
2.4%
|
1.4%
|
Western New York
|
4.6%
|
5.6%
|
5.2%
Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
FRIDAY
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
Bronx
|
2.8%
|
2.6%
|
2.5%
|
Brooklyn
|
2.1%
|
2.1%
|
1.9%
|
Manhattan
|
1.8%
|
1.6%
|
1.6%
|
Queens
|
2.9%
|
2.5%
|
3.3%
|
Staten Island
|
4.4%
|
3.5%
|
3.1%
Of the 563,690 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
4,572
|
43
|
Allegany
|
650
|
6
|
Broome
|
4,431
|
37
|
Cattaraugus
|
683
|
5
|
Cayuga
|
639
|
7
|
Chautauqua
|
1,248
|
9
|
Chemung
|
2,380
|
18
|
Chenango
|
506
|
5
|
Clinton
|
380
|
3
|
Columbia
|
886
|
5
|
Cortland
|
771
|
21
|
Delaware
|
280
|
3
|
Dutchess
|
6,224
|
39
|
Erie
|
18,018
|
272
|
Essex
|
231
|
1
|
Franklin
|
189
|
1
|
Fulton
|
401
|
8
|
Genesee
|
615
|
12
|
Greene
|
587
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
26
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
504
|
13
|
Jefferson
|
332
|
8
|
Lewis
|
247
|
10
|
Livingston
|
499
|
11
|
Madison
|
727
|
9
|
Monroe
|
10,680
|
227
|
Montgomery
|
325
|
3
|
Nassau
|
54,309
|
295
|
Niagara
|
2,753
|
45
|
NYC
|
283,341
|
1,285
|
Oneida
|
3,603
|
34
|
Onondaga
|
7,892
|
143
|
Ontario
|
969
|
14
|
Orange
|
15,182
|
58
|
Orleans
|
521
|
6
|
Oswego
|
987
|
19
|
Otsego
|
466
|
3
|
Putnam
|
2,186
|
33
|
Rensselaer
|
1,333
|
12
|
Rockland
|
19,904
|
61
|
Saratoga
|
1,694
|
14
|
Schenectady
|
1,890
|
19
|
Schoharie
|
145
|
2
|
Schuyler
|
231
|
3
|
Seneca
|
214
|
5
|
St. Lawrence
|
573
|
5
|
Steuben
|
1,434
|
18
|
Suffolk
|
53,653
|
345
|
Sullivan
|
1,981
|
2
|
Tioga
|
957
|
6
|
Tompkins
|
811
|
5
|
Ulster
|
2,800
|
12
|
Warren
|
507
|
0
|
Washington
|
404
|
1
|
Wayne
|
780
|
23
|
Westchester
|
44,576
|
230
|
Wyoming
|
354
|
11
|
Yates
|
209
|
3
Yesterday, 25 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,159. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Bronx
|
1
|
Broome
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
1
|
Erie
|
9
|
Kings
|
2
|
Madison
|
1
|
Nassau
|
2
|
Oneida
|
1
|
Onondaga
|
1
|
Queens
|
1
|
Rensselaer
|
1
|
Richmond
|
1
|
Tioga
|
1
|
Westchester
|
2