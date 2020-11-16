Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 is an Issue for All New Yorkers

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

 

"COVID-19 is spreading in New York, and the increased number of cases is taking place throughout the state. This is not an Upstate or downstate issue—all New Yorkers, regardless of where they live, have cause for concern," Governor Cuomo said. "We are continuing to use a comprehensive micro-cluster strategy and increase our testing capacity to new heights. However, our success also depends on the vigilance and smart behavior of New Yorkers. Wash your hands, stay socially distanced and wear a mask. Local governments, do the enforcement. We're going to get through this pandemic, but only if we do it together and stay New York Tough."

 

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.19 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.50 percent. Within the focus areas, 22,117 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 927 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 102,448 test results were reported, yielding 2,563 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

 

FOCUS ZONE

10/25- 10/31 % Positive

11/1- 11/7 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Day Prior (11/14) % Positive

Yesterday (11/15) % Positive

Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive

4.78%

3.33%

3.62%

3.18%

3.50%

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.65%

2.96%

3.46%

3.23%

3.88%

Rockland yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.08%

2.96%

2.25%

3.21%

2.93%

Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.37%

1.96%

2.73%

2.34%

0.00%

Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.00%

4.13%

3.15%

3.07%

3.47%

Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive

5.52%

6.45%

4.33%

5.14%

1.57%

Westchester orange-zone focus area % positive

6.20%

7.46%

9.01%

4.05%

3.95%

Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.86%

5.35%

7.26%

6.62%

6.36%

Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.22%

4.06%

5.30%

4.68%

4.77%

Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.83%

4.68%

6.53%

5.40%

5.84%

Staten Island yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.58%

3.00%

4.24%

3.49%

3.23%

Tioga yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.83%

10.03%

10.12%

7.32%

6.25%

All focus area statewide % positive

3.04%

3.83%

4.74%

4.05%

4.19%

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

1.54%

1.95%

2.86%

2.74%

2.80%

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included

1.34%

1.81%

2.48%

2.45%

2.50%

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,968 (+123)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 265
  • Hospital Counties - 50
  • Number ICU - 391 (+13)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 158 (+0)
  • Total Discharges - 81,908 (+120)
  • Deaths - 25
  • Total Deaths - 26,159

 

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Capital Region

2.0%

2.0%

2.3%

Central New York

3.9%

4.6%

3.9%

Finger Lakes

3.8%

4.3%

4.3%

Long Island

3.3%

2.7%

3.5%

Mid-Hudson

3.9%

3.6%

3.0%

Mohawk Valley

4.6%

2.0%

1.7%

New York City

2.5%

2.2%

2.3%

North Country

2.5%

1.8%

1.8%

Southern Tier

1.1%

2.4%

1.4%

Western New York

4.6%

5.6%

5.2%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Bronx

2.8%

2.6%

2.5%

Brooklyn

2.1%

2.1%

1.9%

Manhattan

1.8%

1.6%

1.6%

Queens

2.9%

2.5%

3.3%

Staten Island

4.4%

3.5%

3.1%

 

Of the 563,690 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

4,572

43

Allegany

650

6

Broome

4,431

37

Cattaraugus

683

5

Cayuga

639

7

Chautauqua

1,248

9

Chemung

2,380

18

Chenango

506

5

Clinton

380

3

Columbia

886

5

Cortland

771

21

Delaware

280

3

Dutchess

6,224

39

Erie

18,018

272

Essex

231

1

Franklin

189

1

Fulton

401

8

Genesee

615

12

Greene

587

2

Hamilton

26

0

Herkimer

504

13

Jefferson

332

8

Lewis

247

10

Livingston

499

11

Madison

727

9

Monroe

10,680

227

Montgomery

325

3

Nassau

54,309

295

Niagara

2,753

45

NYC

283,341

1,285

Oneida

3,603

34

Onondaga

7,892

143

Ontario

969

14

Orange

15,182

58

Orleans

521

6

Oswego

987

19

Otsego

466

3

Putnam

2,186

33

Rensselaer

1,333

12

Rockland

19,904

61

Saratoga

1,694

14

Schenectady

1,890

19

Schoharie

145

2

Schuyler

231

3

Seneca

214

5

St. Lawrence

573

5

Steuben

1,434

18

Suffolk

53,653

345

Sullivan

1,981

2

Tioga

957

6

Tompkins

811

5

Ulster

2,800

12

Warren

507

0

Washington

404

1

Wayne

780

23

Westchester

44,576

230

Wyoming

354

11

Yates

209

3

 

Yesterday, 25 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,159. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Broome

1

Dutchess

1

Erie

9

Kings

2

Madison

1

Nassau

2

Oneida

1

Onondaga

1

Queens

1

Rensselaer

1

Richmond

1

Tioga

1

Westchester

2

