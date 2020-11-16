Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,488 in the last 365 days.

Governor Offers Reward for Information on Murder in Moore County

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Jalen Isaiah Leach, age 22. 

On May 8, 2018, Southern Pines Police Officers responded to a report of a deceased person located on a walking path behind Brookside Park apartment complex, 501 Shaw Avenue, Southern Pines, North Carolina. Upon arrival officers located Jalen Isaiah Leach, deceased. Mr. Leach had suffered at least one gunshot wound. 

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 693-4110 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500. 

 

###

You just read:

Governor Offers Reward for Information on Murder in Moore County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.