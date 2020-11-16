Governor Offers Reward for Information on Murder in Moore County

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Jalen Isaiah Leach, age 22.

On May 8, 2018, Southern Pines Police Officers responded to a report of a deceased person located on a walking path behind Brookside Park apartment complex, 501 Shaw Avenue, Southern Pines, North Carolina. Upon arrival officers located Jalen Isaiah Leach, deceased. Mr. Leach had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 693-4110 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

###