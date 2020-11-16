Ever Wish Online Survey Tools Gave You More Analysis?

We Listen. We Learn. We Execute.

iBridge® has solved a common problem that exists in every industry – the need to design and analyze survey data more rapidly.

Metolius is just as easy and cost-effective to use as those online ‘survey something’ platforms, but it yields sophisticated, intelligent assessments immediately.” — Desh Urs, CEO iBridge

BEAVERTON, OR, USA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We didn’t like waiting weeks for survey analysis either, so we created Metolius®, a web-based demand platform that eliminates the need to download, clean, format and analyze survey data. Metolius helps and guides the questionnaire design writer to create a survey that collects the information needed for decision-making. On top of that, it uses sophisticated tools to analyze the data automatically as the data is being collected, saving analysis time, and delivering results amazingly fast.

Metolius combines the simplicity of a digital survey generation platform and essential advanced data analytics normally available in cumbersome and expensive business intelligence software. “Metolius is just as easy and cost-effective to use as those online ‘survey something’ platforms,” said Desh Urs, iBridge’s CEO, “but it yields sophisticated, intelligent assessments immediately,”

The application is web-based, mobile ready, secure, and designed for ease of use. Once the survey instrument is created in the system and the participants are loaded, Metolius does the rest. “Achieving analysis without complexity requires using the proven survey design format of intelligent questionnaires,” said David F. Harris a leader in the field of questionnaire design and author of the book, “The Complete Guide to Writing Questionnaires: How to Get Better Information for Better Decisions.” Harris added, “Metolius is uniquely programed to help your organization create and implement surveys to deliver remarkable results.”

Without waiting for survey results to be analyzed saves time and money. With immediate feedback, results are analyzed in the moment -- not weeks after the survey is completed.

Currently only available at the Professional or Enterprise level, iBridge will release versions for small to medium businesses, individual and a free version in Q1 2021.

Visit www.metolius.ibridgellc.com to learn more and experience Metolius.