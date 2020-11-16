Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senate District 11 Receives More Than $150k in Safe School Grants

Harrisburg, November 16, 2020The Pennsylvania Department of Education has awarded $155,000 to Berks County schools to prevent and reduce violent incidents, to purchase safety and security-related equipment, and to provide for the training and compensation of school resource and police officers, announced State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th District).

The following schools will receive funds awarded through the Education Department’s Office for Safe Schools, which offers four types of safety grants: equipment grants, program grants, School Police Officer (SPO) grants and School Resource Officer (SRO) grants:

  • Antietam School District, Equipment Grant, $25,000
  • Antietam School District, Program Grant, $20,000
  • Brandywine Heights Area School District, Equipment Grant, $20,131
  • Brandywine Heights Area School District, Program Grant, $20,000
  • Muhlenberg School District, Equipment Grant, $25,000
  • Muhlenberg School District, Program Grant, $20,000
  • La Salle Academy, IU Non Public Equipment Grant, $25,000

“We expect our students to focus on their studies – how can they do that if safety is a concern?” Schwank said. “This funding will help these schools provide a safer environment for their students and staff.”

-30-

 

