Data-Tech Introduces New Website
Leading Managed IT Service Provider in Tampa Bay, Data-Tech, launches a redesigned website with exciting new features.
The launch of Data-Tech's redesigned website allows our clients to contact us for support easily.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The top-rated IT firm in Tampa Bay, Data-Tech, proudly announced the launch of its redesigned website this week. Data-Tech has been in business since 1996, and its new website showcases all the accomplishments it has achieved in its 24 years of business and the vast array of offered services and products.
— Kaylee Lietz
The new website lists and describes all of Data-Tech’s many offerings, including managed and co-managed IT services, disaster recovery, cloud solutions, VoIP, hardware, cybersecurity, and managed compliance, to name a few. Data-Tech is proud to back up how exceptional its services are by showcasing testimonials made by their happy clients, including one by Columbia Restaurant’s CEO, Richard Gonzmart, on the testimonial page.
"The launch of Data-Tech's redesigned website allows our clients to contact us for support easily," noted Kaylee Lietz, Service Operations Manager of Data-Tech. With the click of a button, clients can send in a request, and it populates as a ticket that our in-house support team receives immediately. The ease of support Data-Tech offers is a significant benefit to their clients because it removes clients' wait time, whether on the phone or through emails. Clients can focus on their work without the burden of dealing with IT support.
Unlike their competitors who only concentrate on managed IT services, Data-Tech specializes in a wide range of services, including their most recently added service, managed compliance. On the new website's managed compliance page, it covers the compliance standards Data-Tech can help businesses implement to meet industry requirements, such as HIPAA, SOX, GDPR, CMMC/NIST, FERPA, COPPA, PCI-DSS, and ISO 27000.
"Our customers will love the section we devoted to resources. Customers can finally tap into our enormous library of blogs dedicated to teaching clients the latest industry news," said Sam Matin, Controller of Data-Tech. Viewers can go to Data-Tech's website for services and products and visit the site to gain more knowledge about all the aspects of IT.
