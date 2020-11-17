Novice Fantasy Author's Novel Earns High Praise

D. R. Cassleman's first published effort "Tales of Narda" captures attention of pros

TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New author, D. R. Casselman, has burst on the scene with an epic fantasy adventure requiring four volumes to tell. The series is "Tales of Narda" and the initial installment is "Book One: Road to Andolan."

In this first book penned by Casselman, there is, of course magic, along with ample action and adventure, coupled with a bit of mystery and the hint of a pending love story, that has resulted in some very complimentary endorsements from national bestselling fantasy and cross-genre authors.

D.J. Butler, who won the 2020 Dragon Award for his history-based fantasy work "Witchy Kingdom," likened the book to a genre standard, saying, "The Tales of Narda are classical fantasy that will reawaken in you the same thrills you felt when you first encountered Tolkien's Middle-Earth."

Cross-genre author and game designer, Peter J. Wacks, showed he was captivated when he stated, “Casselman has a strong, crisp writing style that quickly immerses you in an imaginative and powerful world with dire stakes. Be prepared to read all evening, because this story keeps you glued once it gets its hooks into you!”

Epic fantasy, steampunk and science fiction author Quincy J. Allen summed it up quite nicely when he said, “'Tales of Narda' dives right into an epic fantasy realm full of compelling characters, rich landscapes, and deep histories… truly an epic adventure worthy of retelling.”

After several years of planning, research, writing and editing, as the kudos arrived, Casselman was overcome with gratitude. "I'm quite a fan of fantasy myself and have read a lot of it over the years and to receive such affirmation from these authors has been quite flattering, to say the least. 'Tales of Narda' has been a long endeavor of love and I truly hope people enjoy reading it and can escape into this magical world I created."

The author first discovered the works of J.R.R.Tolkien while traveling in the Far East many years ago and the seeds for her fantasy series were planted. Her life-long fascination with languages, cultures, races, adventure and unforgettable characters permeate her story.

The first book in the series, "Road to Andolan," is available in hardcover, trade paperback and in eBook formats. More information may be found at Tales of Narda.