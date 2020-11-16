Lunch and Learn Series: OTR's Taxpayer Advocate Hosts Instagram Live Discussion
Beginning Friday, November 20, from noon–12:30 pm, the Office of Tax and Revenue’s Taxpayer Advocate will host a series of interactive discussions on OTR’s billing process.
Participants can expect to learn more about the following throughout the series:
- November 20: Understanding your District of Columbia tax bill
- December 4: Options for paying outstanding liabilities or if experiencing financial hardship
- December 11: Tax financial check-up
The live stream will begin promptly at 12 pm via OTR’s official Instagram page (@MyTaxDC). We look forward to your participation!