New Virtual Workshops for Caregivers

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Parent Information Network are opening up a series of new virtual workshops to support Rhode Islanders who serve as caregivers for older adults and people with chronic conditions, such as Alzheimer's Disease, dementia, and complications from other conditions, such as cancer, hypertension, or physical disabilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has diminished access to caregiver resources and support systems, while placing additional burdens on caregivers to keep themselves and the people in their care safe from COVID-19. Support for caregivers to cope and address these factors is critical.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshops are six-week, group workshops that provide participants with tools and strategies to better handle and cope with the unique challenges caregivers typically face when caring for a loved one. Groups will meet virtually via Zoom once per week for an hour and a half over the six-weeks. The workshop is led by two trained and certified Powerful Tools for Caregivers peer leaders. Topics will range from identifying and reducing personal stress to communicating in challenging situations to mastering caregiver decisions.

People who have completed this program have shown improvements in self-care behaviors, management of emotions, self-efficacy, and use of community resources. The workshops will provide participants with ongoing access to resources that can increase a caregiver's confidence and allow older adults and individuals with disabilities not only to age in place, but to thrive.

Six-week sessions are starting on November 17th, November 21st, November 24th, and November 25th. To learn more about Powerful Tools for Caregivers and how to join, call the Community Health Network at 401-432-7217 or visit www.ripin.org/chn.