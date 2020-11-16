Trapping Seasons Underway in New Hampshire

CONTACT: Pat Tate: (603) 868-1095 November 16, 2020

Concord, NH – Trapping seasons in New Hampshire run from October through March statewide, with the majority of trapping activity on land taking place during the months of November and December, depending on the species.

Trapping is a highly regulated activity and may take place on public or private lands. Individuals interested in trapping must attend a mandatory Trapper Education class, purchase a license, file written landowner permission with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, adhere to science-based regulations and harvest limits, use modern traps designed to target specific species and check them daily, and report their catch along with their effort. An active force of highly trained Conservation Officers and other agency personnel monitor trappers to ensure that current laws are followed.

This long-standing part of New Hampshire’s cultural heritage remains relevant and necessary today. Trappers are a unique group among New Hampshire’s outdoor enthusiasts, having an unparalleled eye for interpreting natural surroundings and understanding wildlife behavior. Though relatively few in number—420 licenses were sold in New Hampshire in 2019—skilled trappers provide an extremely valuable service by helping to manage abundant wildlife populations and collecting biological samples at no cost. They also contribute to public safety by maintaining beaver populations at manageable levels and preventing the flooding of public roadways in rural and urban areas. Trapping helps to keep furbearer populations at healthy levels and to prevent overpopulation which can significantly increase the risk of disease transference, including rabies and canine distemper. With specialized skills, training, and a deep connection to the natural world, trappers are a vital resource for a state that wants to balance wildlife conservation and wildlife–human conflict management.

“State law prohibits traps from being set or arranged in a public way, cart road, or path commonly used as a passageway by human beings or domestic animals,” said Patrick Tate, a Wildlife Biologist and the Furbearer Project Leader at Fish and Game. “New Hampshire has a long tradition of sharing the outdoors. During hunting and trapping seasons, it’s sensible for anyone walking a dog or using wooded areas to stay on established trails, keep dogs on a leash, and wear an article of blaze orange clothing.”

Learn more about trapping or find a Trapper Education Course in New Hampshire at www.huntnh.com/hunting/trapping.html.

Furbearer management in the Granite State is funded in part by Wildlife Restoration Grants administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program: Partnering to fund conservation and connect people with nature. To learn more visit www.wildnh.com/funding/wsfr.html.