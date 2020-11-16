Job Announcement - Juvenile Court Officer

Salary $4,942.00 Monthly

Location Devils Lake, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Regular

Department Unit 1 - Juvenile Court

Job Number 2020-U1-DL-54-JCOI

Closing 11/29/2020 11:59 PM Central

General Summary or Purpose

The Juvenile Court Officer I is responsible for performing case management and probation services involving delinquent, unruly, and/or deprived children. Investigates the background of delinquent and unruly children in order to assist the court in determining the most appropriate disposition of each case. Develops and implements case plans with assigned children, addressing areas of community protection, competency development, and accountability.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/2909962/juvenile-court-officer-i-devils-lake?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs