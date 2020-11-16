Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
REMINDER: State coastal commission will meet Nov. 18 by video conference; Coastal advisory council will meet Nov. 17

 

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet November 18 by video conference. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.  Prior to the commission meeting, the Coastal Resources Advisory Council will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 also by video conference. The public may join both meetings by computer or phone.

 

Who:       Coastal Resources Advisory Council

What:      Regular Business Meeting

When:     Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.

Where:    Meeting by video conference

              Click here.

 

              Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003 

              Event number: 171 814 9814

              Event password: 1234

 

Who:       Coastal Resources Commission

What:      Regular Business Meeting

When:     Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.

Where:    Meeting by video conference

              Click here.

    

              Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003 

              Event number: 171 763 6331

              Event password: 1234

 

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

  • The commission will consider the re-authorization of Static Line Exception for the Towns of Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, Indian Beach & Emerald Isle                                                    

  • Oceanfront Rules and Implementation - The commission will discuss amendments to rules concerning Local Governments and Communities with Approved Local Beach Management Plans

  • The commission will consider Fiscal Analysis of 15A NCAC 7M .0300 Shorefront Access Policies;  15A NCAC 7J .0403 Development Period/7J .0404 Development Period Extension; 15A NCAC 7M .0600 & 7H .0208 Floating Structure Policies/Floating Upweller Systems; and of 15A NCAC 7H .0306 & 7J .1300 Clarifying Use Of Development Line vs. Static Line Exception by Local Governments & Development Authorized Seaward of the Development Line

  • Rulemaking recommendations - The commission will discuss the rules regarding elevating oceanfront structures for flood mitigation                         

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

 

TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:

Members of the public may submit written comments by email prior to the meeting to Angela Willis at angela.willis@ncdenr.gov. Please put “PUBLIC COMMENT” in the subject line.

 

###

REMINDER: State coastal commission will meet Nov. 18 by video conference; Coastal advisory council will meet Nov. 17

