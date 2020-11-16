Exclusive Website Identifies Covid-19 Travel Testing Locations
TestForTravel.com Is the Only Website Resource for Testing that Meets Strict Travel CriteriaLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Test For Travel announced the launch of its new, free website, www.testfortravel.com, the only resource where travelers will find a comprehensive international list of Covid-19 testing centers. 2020 has almost completely shut down tourism, and people are frustrated with not being able to travel either domestically or internationally. Holidays and family plans have been cancelled and the airline, cruise ship and hotel industries are on the brink of disaster. However, some nations have opened up their borders and are again promoting tourism.
Most countries are requiring travelers to pass a specific type of negative Covid-19 test before they are welcome to enter, and many countries will still require some sort of quarantine. In order to meet the requirements confirming that an individual tests negative, travelers need to know where to go for these mandatory tests in order to board a plane—with the knowledge that they will be able to pass through customs and enter their desired destinations without added stress. Testfortravel.com shows testing locations on a global scale that have results within 72 hours or less for travel purposes.
“We originally created this website for the country, Aruba to encourage safe tourism,” says Julien de Bats of Test for Travel. “We have been receiving thousands of inquiries from travelers wanting to go to countries all over the globe, who didn’t want the nightmare of arriving with the wrong tests and the risk of not being allowed to enter their country of choice.”
The company knows that health and safety are the primary concern during the Covid-19 pandemic, so it assists travelers with the latest testing information for every country—allowing visitors peace of mind. If travelers finally have the opportunity to leave their countries, they are well prepared and know what to expect when they arrive.
Test For Travel lists locations on its website which have been sourced from government travel alerts, numerous travelers and customer reviews. The company also has employees and freelancers in each country who look for testing locations and make sure all information added to the website is accurate. This is important because, even though the site shows updated results, some testing locations change their results times on a daily basis, depending on demand at that location.
Travelers can fill out their information to receive updates on new testing locations. The site provides travelers with up-to-date information on all available types of Covid-19 tests currently live and in-use. The travel information on the site is updated multiple times throughout the day for the most up-to-date information. It is advised that passengers always contact the testing locations before visiting to confirm hours of operation and that facilities are open and have the required tests available. The company further advises passengers to independently research entry requirements for particular destinations, as these can change both frequently and spontaneously.
Test for Travel works in collaboration with different tourism agencies around the world to help travelers enter their respective countries.
