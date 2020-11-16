Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,265 in the last 365 days.

LaRose Statement On Record Setting Election Night

COLUMBUS – The unofficial results from the November 3rd election show 5,812,804 Ohioans voted in the 2020 General Election, already breaking the all-time record of 5,773,777 set in 2008. It’s important to note that there are still 155,188 outstanding absentee ballots and 156,331 provisional ballots that, if legally cast, will be included in the final official results to be released upon final certification on or before November 28th.

"The old saying from my time in the military is ‘you sweat in peacetime so you don't bleed in battle’," said LaRose. “Partnering with the bipartisan county boards of elections, we sweated throughout the spring and summer to boost participation in early voting opportunities, make sure voters were safe, voting systems were secure, and enough poll workers trained and ready. And it worked. Ohio shattered the record and voters proved it's easy to make your voice heard in the Buckeye State.”

 

Photo attributed to The Ohio Channel, Jon Wood.

###

You just read:

LaRose Statement On Record Setting Election Night

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.