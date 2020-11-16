Tilti Multilingual Translation Agency expands to Sweden, France and Finland

Tilti Multilingual makes translation services more available to customers, who speak Swedish, French or Finnish, with three new localised websites.

RIGA, LATVIA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tilti Multilingual, an international translation agency, provides a new convenient way to use their services for those, who speak Swedish, French or Finnish, by launching three new localized websites:

• Swedish: https://www.tilti.se/

• French: https://www.tilti.fr/

• Finnish: https://www.tilti.fi/

This makes the agency’s worldwide network of more than 3000 translators easily accessible to 90 million native speakers of the respective languages. Translation and localization specialists from fields such as medicine, technology, law and finances are not only a few clicks away, but in a more comfortable linguistic environment as well.

The websites cater to all the different translation-related needs you might have:

• Technical and legal document translation

• Patent translation

• Terminology management

• Multimedia translation

• SAP translation

• Editing and proof-reading

• Multilingual Desktop Publishing

All three new websites are heavily focused on providing these and other services, relegating the informational content to https://www.tilti.com/ - the central platform of the agency.

As with all the other translation service outlets of the agency, the quality is ensured by a strict adherence to the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17100:2015 quality standards.

General inquiries:

Tilti Systems SIA

Address: 52-7 Brīvības iela, 1011, Riga, Latvia

Phone: +371 6778 0558