Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 71 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,616 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:00 p.m.  At that time the House, will reconvene to consider the eight bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules.  Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (8 bills)

  1. H.R. 1964 – Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Recognition Act (Rep. Butterfield – Natural Resources)
  2. H.R. 6237 – Proper and Reimbursed Care for Native Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Gallego – Natural Resources)
  3. S. 327 – Wounded Veterans Recreation Act (Sen. Shaheen – Natural Resources)
  4. S. 1069 – Digital Coast Act, as amended (Sen. Baldwin – Natural Resources)
  5. S. 910 – National Sea Grant College Program Amendments Act of 2020, as amended (Sen. Wicker – Natural Resources)
  6. S. 3587 – Department of Veterans Affairs Website Accessibility Act of 2019 (Sen. Casey – Veterans’ Affairs)
  7. S. 900 – To designate the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Bozeman, Montana, as the "Travis W. Atkins Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic," as amended (Sen. Daines – Veterans’ Affairs)
  8. S. 3147 – Improving Safety and Security for Veterans Act of 2019 (Sen. Manchin – Veterans’ Affairs)

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2020

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.