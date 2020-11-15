THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:00 p.m. At that time the House, will reconvene to consider the eight bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (8 bills) H.R. 1964 – Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Recognition Act (Rep. Butterfield – Natural Resources) H.R. 6237 – Proper and Reimbursed Care for Native Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Gallego – Natural Resources) S. 327 – Wounded Veterans Recreation Act (Sen. Shaheen – Natural Resources) S. 1069 – Digital Coast Act, as amended (Sen. Baldwin – Natural Resources) S. 910 – National Sea Grant College Program Amendments Act of 2020, as amended (Sen. Wicker – Natural Resources) S. 3587 – Department of Veterans Affairs Website Accessibility Act of 2019 (Sen. Casey – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 900 – To designate the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Bozeman, Montana, as the "Travis W. Atkins Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic," as amended (Sen. Daines – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 3147 – Improving Safety and Security for Veterans Act of 2019 (Sen. Manchin – Veterans’ Affairs) – Improving Safety and Security for Veterans Act of 2019 (Sen. Manchin – Veterans’ Affairs)