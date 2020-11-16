Simple Software Solutions Enters Ethereum and Defi Ecosystem With WSSS

A New Dawn for SSS as it Enters Decentralized Finance

NEW YORK, USA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SSS premiers its latest product offer WSSS aimed at disrupting the Ethereum and DeFi (Decentralized Finance) ecosystem. Since its formal introduction, Ethereum has been the biggest contributor and disruptor of the DeFi ecosystem, and that has been made possible due to the smart contract feature.

Ethereum is a global decentralized blockchain featuring smart contracts. The smart contracts give Ether the associated crypto its value. Now with the advancement of the Ethereum ecosystem and more specifically programming of applications, blockchains have been adopted to solve complex financial cases. This adoption has become to be known as DeFi.

Therefore with DeFi, blockchain and associative technologies like crypto, their financial application in the industry have disrupted financial intermediaries like banks and payment services like visa, PayPal. DeFi has been used in several instances and the following are the most popular:

Stablecoins where a token is tied to an asset that is not crypto.
Lending platforms that apply smart contracts to do away with intermediaries.
Prediction markets where users bet on the outcomes of future events without intermediaries.
Decentralized exchanges where users trade directly one to another with their money or assets.
‘Wrapped’ token or crypto in a sense that the token can be sent over the Ethereum network and the token can be used directly on Ethereum’s DeFi system. Interest can be earned on the ‘Wrapped’ token on the decentralized lending platform.

Thus, SSS has picked on the ‘Wrapped’ token application and come up with WSSS. The development brings interoperability. And a cross-chain bridge will be built where SSS holders will be able to lock SSS into the cross-chain protocol and claim WSSS enabling them to trade on Uniswap and interact with the Ethereum ecosystem. Besides, this will enable you to provide liquidity to the WSSS through Uniswap (the decentralized protocol for liquidity on Ethereum.)


About Simple Software Solution: SSSolutions is a software company with a renowned team of developers that focuses on designing and building enterprise-ready products that are secure and simple. The products enable the transfer of value across an accessible and standardized ecosystem that is secure, flexible, and scalable. They provide blockchain-related solutions and services that have real value, are easily understood, and are easily utilized by ordinary consumers and investors.




Simple Software Solutions Enters Ethereum and Defi Ecosystem With WSSS

About

At Murtha & Burke Marketing, LLC, each client is unique. Which is why we create strategies tailored to the needs of each company. Reach out and we’ll help you get your brand exactly where it needs to be — ahead of the rest. At Murtha & Burke Marketing, LLC, we take care of your creative and strategic needs so you can focus on running your business at its full potential. We’re driven by technology as much as design and content to ensure we fulfill our key mission of helping our clients achieve their successful future. We’ve been helping companies develop and define their brands since 2016. The times may have changed, but our creativity certainly hasn't. Get in touch so that we can start elevating you to where you deserve to be. We specialize in helping cryptocurrency related companies engage with their many users! The men and women who lead Murtha & Burke are dedicated, experienced and forward-thinking. We come from all backgrounds and walks-of-life. We’re passionate about helping brands find their creative voice. Founded in 2016, our one-stop Marketing Agency aims to help our clients thrive in a changing omni-channel world and leverage their unique strengths to build a personalized road map to success. We’re here to make your life easier — talk to us about how we can help.

