St Albans Barracks // Criminal Threatening

CASE# 20A204944

TROOPER: A. Currier

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 11/15/2020 at approximately 1006 hours

LOCATION: Church Street, Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Roger A. Brow

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VICTIM: Silas White (18, of Sheldon)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 15th, 2020 at approximately 1006 hours, the Vermont State Police received a 911 hang up call coming from Church St in Sheldon, VT. The caller would not identify himself, and instead of answering dispatch questions, threatened to beat up his neighbor. Troopers were able to identify this caller as Roger Brow (52 of Sheldon, VT). On Scene, Troopers made contact with Brow and White. After subsequent investigation, Brow was placed under arrest for Criminal Threatening, a violation of 13 VSA 1702, for repetitively making statements of assault and harm towards White. Brow was transported to the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks for processing, and lodged at Northwest Corrections on $1,000 bail. Brow was cited to appear in Franklin County District Court to answer for the charge of Criminal Threatening on 11/16/2020 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/16/2020 1300

COURT: Franklin County District Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Yes; NWCC

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov