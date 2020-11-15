St Albans Barracks // Criminal Threatening
CASE# 20A204944
TROOPER: A. Currier
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 11/15/2020 at approximately 1006 hours
LOCATION: Church Street, Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Roger A. Brow
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VICTIM: Silas White (18, of Sheldon)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 15th, 2020 at approximately 1006 hours, the Vermont State Police received a 911 hang up call coming from Church St in Sheldon, VT. The caller would not identify himself, and instead of answering dispatch questions, threatened to beat up his neighbor. Troopers were able to identify this caller as Roger Brow (52 of Sheldon, VT). On Scene, Troopers made contact with Brow and White. After subsequent investigation, Brow was placed under arrest for Criminal Threatening, a violation of 13 VSA 1702, for repetitively making statements of assault and harm towards White. Brow was transported to the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks for processing, and lodged at Northwest Corrections on $1,000 bail. Brow was cited to appear in Franklin County District Court to answer for the charge of Criminal Threatening on 11/16/2020 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 11/16/2020 1300
COURT: Franklin County District Court
LODGED – LOCATION: Yes; NWCC
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov