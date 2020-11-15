DHSS issues statement regarding statewide COVID-19 case growth

For Immediate Release: November 14, 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri is now seeing 28,000 new cases per week, or an average of 4,000 new cases per day, on average. Last week, the rate was 2,800 new cases per day—representing a significant increase.

“Like the rest of the United States, Missouri is experiencing an increase in new cases of COVID-19,” said Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). “We believe we will be able to start vaccinating our healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff as early as next month, and thus help protect them as they take care of our most vulnerable citizens. In the meantime, you can help them, help yourself and help your loved ones by continuing to physically distance, wear masks, use hand sanitizer and avoid congregating indoors when possible, even during the holidays. We monitor hospitalizations and available ICU beds daily but are mindful that all of us need to do everything we can to decrease their utilization given what we are seeing nationally. One way all of us can do our part is to get a flu shot. If you have not already, please do so.”

DHSS has added to its website considerations for celebrating the holidays safely at health.mo.gov/holidays2020.