Shincheonji Church Organizes Prayer Vigils and Plasma Donations to Combat COVID-19
A prayer event to end COVID-19 was held on Sunday, November 15th as the members of Shincheonji prepare for their third plasma donation drive.NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prayer event hosted by Shincheonji was focused on topics such as government leaders, medical personnel, patients, grieving families, citizens of the nation, and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shincheonji stated that it has conducted its third, “Global Prayer Service of Religious People" and called on every person of faith with a willing heart to participate. This prayer event was broadcasted live on Shincheonji’s official YouTube channel at 3 PM Korean Standard Time. The meeting was held online and the entire congregation around the world participated.
The prayer meeting was held one day prior to a mass plasma donation of approximately 4,000 of its members who have fully recovered from COVID-19. The donation is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 16th, 2020. The prayer event was suggested by Chairman Lee Man Hee and is especially meaningful in that it transcends different denominations and religions and calls for unity in the midst of this worldwide crisis.
Chairman Lee stated, “Too many people are suffering because of COVID-19, especially those who were infected in church last February. That caused distress to the members and the citizens. We should actively put in effort and pray to God for the country, the people, and for the pandemic to end. I urge every person of faith around the world to also gather in heart and pray so the whole world can come out of the suffering caused by this plague.”
He also emphasized, “Even as the church shutdown orders are lifted, the church should not conduct services or meetings with many participants in order to prevent the members from contracting COVID-19."
The church hopes the people will not misunderstand the nature of the meeting. It emphasizes only remote online services have been offered since February 18th, 2020. Online prayer times have been observed on a consistent basis during every worship service since then.
A member of Shincheonji declared, “We are praying all together for a quick vaccine development and for COVID-19 to end. We will do everything we can and act responsibly until this pandemic ends!”
Christian, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Muslim, and Hindu leaders from New York also participated in this prayer event.
