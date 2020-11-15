Zoonova.com Recognized as a 2020 Benzinga Fintech Listmaker and Releases Stock Portfolio Performance Analytics
The official Benzinga Fintech Listmakers are comprised of 250 carefully vetted and renowned companies and executives.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, November 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoonova.com was named to the Benzinga Global Fintech Listmakers and recognized as a Best Investment Research Tech.
The official Benzinga Fintech Listmakers are comprised of 250 carefully vetted and renownedcompanies and executives who are striving to revolutionize the fintech industry. From deeply established companies to the newest startups, this group is impacting sectors like payments, banking, investing, technology and financial literacy. This list of carefully selected companies will be honored each year as Benzinga continues to highlight the fintech industry’s most innovative minds.
We are also pleased to announce a New Release for Zoonova.com with a 60-day free trial period. This release includes a new Stock Portfolio Manager that provides cutting-edge tools, real-time market data from IEX Cloud, hundreds of performance and risk outputs calculated for both security/portfolio, charts, tear sheets, custom reports, streaming news, chat, and all in one dashboard.
You will not find the breadth and scope of the new Portfolio Manager in any other web app or app currently out there. And with a 60-day free trial period there is no risk to give it a test run. Once the trial period is over the subscription for the entire platform is only $360 per year with multiple user discounts.
Zoonova will run on any device, any browser, safe and secure in the cloud. Zoonova.com: Powerful yet affordable... There's nothing like it. Period.
