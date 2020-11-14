Join the free workshop on Living Trusts and Estate Planning
Topic
Living Trusts and Estate Planning
Description
SAFE Credit Union and Affinity Trusts present this workshop on Living Trusts and Estate Planning. At this informative session attendees will learn:
- Why a Living Trust is so important for homeowners;
- What is the difference between a Living Trust and a Will;
- How to avoid the costly, public and time consuming probate process;
- How to plan for incapacity, protect your family and your assets;
- How to safeguard minor children and special needs dependents.
Time
Nov 14, 2020 10:30 AM in Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Registration link
https://safecu.zoom.us/webinar/register/3216049562637/WN_LDz-hU8aQmWhTVlwtpqjaw