Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,944 in the last 365 days.

Join the free workshop on Living Trusts and Estate Planning

Topic

Living Trusts and Estate Planning

Description

SAFE Credit Union and Affinity Trusts present this workshop on Living Trusts and Estate Planning. At this informative session attendees will learn:

  • Why a Living Trust is so important for homeowners;
  • What is the difference between a Living Trust and a Will;
  • How to avoid the costly, public and time consuming probate process;
  • How to plan for incapacity, protect your family and your assets;
  • How to safeguard minor children and special needs dependents.

Time

Nov 14, 2020 10:30 AM in Pacific Time (US and Canada)

 

Registration link

https://safecu.zoom.us/webinar/register/3216049562637/WN_LDz-hU8aQmWhTVlwtpqjaw

You just read:

Join the free workshop on Living Trusts and Estate Planning

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.