Natural Hair Care Brand, Wholesome Hair Co., Announces Their Black Friday Deals

Black-Owned Wholesome Hair Co. Announces Their Week-Long Black Friday Deals on Five Natural Hair Care Bundles That Save You Time, Space, And Money

The year 2020 has been difficult for a lot of us and it's important that we make our products affordable and accessible to everyone who needs them.” — Rayki Tai

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wholesome Hair Co, founded by Nigerian / Jamaican entrepreneur Rayki Tai in early 2020, takes a minimalist approach to solve everyday hair issues. Using holistic remedies to formulate its organic product offerings, Wholesome Hair Co. addresses a wide range of natural hair difficulties like dryness, damage, frizziness, thinning, and slow growth.

Many hair growth difficulties in African American communities stem from illnesses like autoimmune conditions, thyroid disease, alopecia, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart conditions, depression, and life events like menopause, pregnancy, and childbirth. In some cases, styling practices can cause hair loss and growth difficulties as well. Things like excessive blow-drying, straightening combs, bleaching, coloring agents, and relaxers are common culprits.

Too often, women and children in the black community feel compelled to resort to hair extensions and wigs for their everyday grooming because their own natural hair has proven to be a hassle to grow and maintain. However, the costs of maintaining hair extensions and wigs have become steeper over the years with the emergence of various hair textures and lengths. Adding the cost of an install service by a hairdresser and maintenance products can make the cost even more unbearable.

The high cost of wig and extension maintenance tends to deplete any budget left over for a person's natural hair care and it becomes a never-ending cycle. Money is poured into extensions while natural hair suffers; making the extensions seem more and more necessary. This is why Wholesome Hair Co. is offering deeply discounted Black Friday week-long deals on their product bundles.

Each natural hair care bundle is specific to common hair concerns that affect various people with ethnic hair. Whether a person wears hair extensions or not, Wholesome Hair Co. is providing a way to treat their natural hair with high quality, luxury hair care products at an affordable price point. The five bundles include their Wash Day Bundle, the Revitalize and Rejuvenate Bundle, the Super Styling Bundle, the Glow n' Go Bundle, and the Mega Moisture Bundle. These natural hair care deals will go on Black Friday sale beginning on Tuesday, November 24th, and will end on Tuesday, December 1st at 11:59 pm EST.

Today's complete product lineup from Wholesome Hair Co. consists of the Growth Accelerator Potion, Shine Time Shampoo, Cool as a Cucumber Deep Conditioner, Majestic Moisture Mask, Sage Sauce, Blooming Butter, Flaxseed Jelly Juice, and last, but most certainly not least, the Curl Creme of the Crop. The Black Friday bundle deals were thoughtfully curated with each product's functionality in mind.

After launching a new hair care brand right before the start of the pandemic, founder Rayki Tai, said, "The year 2020 has been difficult for a lot of us and it's important that we make our products affordable and accessible to everyone who needs them. At this time black health is of the utmost importance, and using harsh chemicals in our hair that has proven to negatively affect our health should not even be a consideration."

To learn more about Wholesome Hair Co. and shop their Black Friday Deals, visit the website and follow on Instagram for free product giveaways and upcoming holiday sales.

