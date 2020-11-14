HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF NOV. 14 – NOV. 20, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Nov 13, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 36) —

1) HAIKU

Left lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 11.7 and 12.3, Pauwela Road and Waikina Loop, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for power line upgrades.

— KULA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) —

1) KULA

Right lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the southbound direction between mile markers 15 and 21, Pueo Drive and Kula Highway, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.