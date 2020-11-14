HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF NOV. 14 – NOV. 20, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Nov 13, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) AIEA

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between Kaamilo Street overpass and Kaimakani Street overpass on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

2) EWA

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Kualakai Parkway underpass on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for punch list work.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday night, Nov. 15, through Friday morning, Nov. 20, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, Nov. 15, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Alakea Street and Awa Street on Monday night, Nov. 16, through Friday morning, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) KAIMUKI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Koko Head Avenue overpass and the Waialae Interchange on Sunday night, Nov. 15, through Friday morning, Nov. 20, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for surface treatment work.

7) KAIMUKI (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Waialae Avenue offramp (Exit 26) on Monday night, Nov. 16, through Friday morning, Nov. 20, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for signage work.

8) KAIMUKI

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Waikui Street on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for destination sign work.

9) KAIMUKI

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and King Street offramp (Exit 25A) on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work. Ramps may be closed intermittently.

10) KAIMUKI

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kapiolani Interchange and Ainakoa Avenue on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The speed limit in this area is reduced to 40 mph during closure hours.

11) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Houghtailing Street offramp (Exit 20B) on Wednesday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for shoulder work.

12) KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive overpass and Wakea Street overpass on Sunday night, Nov. 15, through Friday morning, Nov. 20, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for punch list work.

13) KAPOLEI

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass and Makakilo Drive overpass on Monday night, Nov. 16, through Friday morning, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

14) MANOA (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Keeaumoku Street and University Avenue on Friday night, Nov. 20, through Saturday morning, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for beacon replacement work.

15) WAIPAHU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the H-2 Freeway on Thursday, Nov. 19, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) MILILANI TO WAHIAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction between Meheula Parkway and Wilikina Drive on Friday night, Nov.13, through Sunday morning, Nov. 15, from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., for pavement marking work.

2) MILILANI TO WAHIAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Lanes shifted on the H-2 Freeway in the southbound direction between Meheula Parkway overpass and Wilikina Drive on Monday night, Nov. 9, through Friday morning, Nov. 13, from 5 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

3) WAIPAHU TO WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Wilikina Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for street lighting work.

4) WAIPIO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane shifts on the H-2 Freeway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Meheula Parkway overpass on Saturday night, Nov. 14, through Friday morning, Nov. 20, from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., for pavement marking work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Halawa Interchange on Friday night, Nov. 13, through Sunday morning, Nov. 15, from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement markings.

2) MOANALUA

Roving lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Middle Street on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

3) MOANALUA TO HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Stadium/Halawa/Camp Smith offramp (Exit 1E) on Sunday night, Nov. 15, through Monday, Nov. 16, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for road marking work. Two lanes will be open at all times.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE

Roving closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for litter removal.

2) HALAWA TO KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Halawa Interchange on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., for storm drain cleaning.

3) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the both directions in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnels on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

4) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the H-1 Freeway and the Harano Tunnels on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacements.

5) KANEOHE

Two lane closures on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) NANAKULI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Pohakunui Avenue and Helelua Street on Sunday, Nov. 15, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for pavement reconstruction.

2) WAIALUA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Airfield on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal.

3) WAIANAE (WEEKEND CLOSURE)

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

The eastbound shoulder and right lane will be closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week. Two lanes will remain open in the eastbound direction and one lane in the westbound direction for morning rush hour. For afternoon rush hour, two lanes will be open in the westbound direction and one lane in the eastbound direction around 3 p.m.

4) WAIPAHU

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Waiawa Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

5) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, Nov. 15, through Friday, Nov. 20, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA TO HAWAII KAI

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Lunalilo Home Road and Ainakoa Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

2) HAWAII KAI

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Lunalilo Home Road and Keahole Street on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

3) HAWAII KAI

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer repair work.

4) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Kailua Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions in the vicinity of Ulukahiki Street on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) KAILUA TO WAIMANALO

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Ulupii Street and Huli Street on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HALEIWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Pohaku Loa Way and Pupukea Road on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) KAAAWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Kina Place on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

3) KAAAWA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Kamaka Place on Wednesday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility work.

4) KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Waiahole Valley Road and Waiahole Homestead Road on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for walkway repairs.

5) KAHALUU

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Kaalaea Road on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

6) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Middle Street and Laumaka Street on Sunday, Nov. 15, through Friday, Nov. 20, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) LAIE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the northbound direction between Naniloa Loop and Puuluana Street on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for utility work.

8) MILILANI

Left turn lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Ka Uka Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., for waterline work.

9) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kuala Street and Waihona Street on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

10) PUNALUU

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Puhuli Street and Punaluu Valley Road on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

11) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Nov. 15, through Friday, Nov. 20, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

12) WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Waipahu Street on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming and litter removal.

2) KALIHI TO KANEOHE

Roving closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) between the H-1 Freeway and H-3 Freeway on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waste removal.

3) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and Valley View Drive on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for road resurfacing. The westbound H-3 Freeway offramp may be closed during this time.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Pacific street on Sunday, Nov. 15, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for traffic signal work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Pacific street and River Street on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway in both directions between River Street and Richards Street over a 24-hour period, seven days a week.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Sunday night, Nov. 15, through Friday morning, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Sunday night, Nov. 15, through Friday morning, Nov. 20, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Auloa Road and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, for construction activities.

Lanes will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lanes will be closed in the Kailua-bound direction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Vineyard Boulevard and Wylie Street on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, for median work.

Lanes will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lanes will be closed in the Kailua-bound direction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) NUUANU

Alternating lane closures on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Dowsett Avenue on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sewer work.

For more information visit the City’s Dowsett Highlands Sewer Relief project website at http://palisewer.org

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

One to two lane closures on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Ala Moana Park Drive and Piikoi Street on Tuesday, Nov. 17, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for traffic signal work.

— KAPAHULU AVENUE —

1) KAIMUKI (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kapahulu Avenue in both directions in the vicinity of Kapiolani Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 14, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for ADA ramps.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Nanamoana Street and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Nimitz Highway on Sunday night, Nov. 15, through Friday morning, Nov. 20, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— HALAWA HEIGHTS ROAD —

1) AIEA

Lane closure on Halawa Heights Road in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Mikioi Place on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge work.

— JARRETT WHITE ROAD —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Jarrett White Road in both directions between Mahiole Street and Apona Street on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for test drilling.

— KAILUA ROAD —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kailua Road in both directions in the vicinity of Kainehe Street on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for litter removal and grass trimming.

— PUULOA ROAD —

1) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on Puuloa Road in the southbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for fence repairs.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in the northbound direction between Auiki Road and Puuhale Road on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on Sand Island Access Road in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Auiki Street and Puuhale Road on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Sunday night, Nov. 15, through Friday morning, Nov. 20, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Lagoon Drive on Sunday night, Nov. 15, through Friday morning, Nov. 20, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent closures on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Paiea Street on Sunday night, Nov. 15, through Friday morning, Nov. 20, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Middle Street in the southbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 13, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday, Nov. 15, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299