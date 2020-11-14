THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2020
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2020 On Monday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (8 bills)
- H.R. 1964 – Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Recognition Act (Rep. Butterfield – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 6237 – Proper and Reimbursed Care for Native Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Gallego – Natural Resources)
- S. 327 – Wounded Veterans Recreation Act (Sen. Shaheen – Natural Resources)
- S. 1069 – Digital Coast Act, as amended (Sen. Baldwin – Natural Resources)
- S. 910 – National Sea Grant College Program Amendments Act of 2020, as amended (Sen. Wicker – Natural Resources)
- S. 3587 – Department of Veterans Affairs Website Accessibility Act of 2019 (Sen. Casey – Veterans’ Affairs)
- S. 900 – To designate the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Bozeman, Montana, as the "Travis W. Atkins Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic," as amended (Sen. Daines – Veterans’ Affairs)
- S. 3147 – Improving Safety and Security for Veterans Act of 2019 (Sen. Manchin – Veterans’ Affairs)
Suspensions (25 bills)
- H.R. 4499 – NIMHD Research Endowment Revitalization Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Barragan – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5668 – MODERN Labeling Act of 2020 (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4712 – Fairness in Orphan Drug Exclusivity Act (Rep. Dean – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2466 – State Opioid Response Grant Authorization Act of 2020 (Rep. Trone – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2281 – Easy MAT for Opioid Addiction Act (Rep. Ruiz – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2117 – FASTER Act of 2020 (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5855 – Bipartisan Solution to Cyclical Violence Act of 2020 (Rep. Ruppersberger – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3878 – Block, Report, And Suspend Shipments Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. McKinley – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4806 – DEBAR Act of 2020 (Rep. Latta – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4812 – Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act of 2019 (Rep. Griffith – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 6096 – READI Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 6624 – USA Telecommunications Act (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 7310 – Spectrum IT Modernization Act of 2020 (Rep. Doyle – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2610 – Fraud and Scam Reduction Act (Rep. Blunt Rochester – Energy and Commerce
- H.R. 6435 – Combating Pandemic Scams Act of 2020 (Rep. Carter (GA) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 8121 – Pandemic Effects on Home Safety and Tourism Act (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R 2914 – Housing Survivors of Major Disaster Act, as amended (Rep. Espaillat – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 8408 – Aircraft Certification Reform and Accountability Act, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 8266 – FEMA Assistance Relief Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 4611 – Ocean Pollution Reduction Act II, as amended (Rep. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 8326 – Child Care is Economic Development Act of 2020 (Rep. Finkenauer – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 5919 – National Children’s Museum Act (Rep. Norton – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 1869 – Secure Federal LEASEs Act, as amended (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 5953 – Preventing Disaster Revictimization Act, as amended (Rep. Graves (MO) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 4358 – Preliminary Damage Assessment Improvement Act of 2020 (Rep. Katko – Transportation and Infrastructure)
Suspensions (21 bills)
- H.Res. 1033 – Condemning acts by the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region that violate fundamental rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents as well as acts that undermine Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 6334 – Securing America from Epidemics Act, as amended (Rep. Bera – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 349 – Reaffirming the vital role of the United States-Japan alliance in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, as amended (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 809 – Expressing the importance of the United States alliance with the Republic of Korea and the contributions of Korean Americans in the United States, as amended (Rep. Suozzi – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 1012 – Resolution Recognizing the historic transformation of the United States-Republic of Korea alliance since the Korean War into a mutually beneficial, global partnership, as amended (Rep. Bera – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 4644 – Libya Stabilization Act, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 1062 – Affirming the nature and importance of the United States-Iraq bilateral relationship, including security and economic components of the relationship, as amended (Rep. Allred – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 7990 – FENTANYL Results Act, as amended (Rep. Trone – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 697 – A resolution affirming the significance of the advocacy for genuine autonomy for Tibetans in the People’s Republic of China and the work His Holiness the 14th Dalai lama has done to promote global peace, harmony, and understanding, as amended (Rep. Yoho – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 7276 – Desert Locust Control Act, as amended (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 5586 – Haiti Development, Accountability, and Institutional Transparency Initiative Act, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 7703 – Caribbean Basin Security Initiative Authorization Act, as amended (Rep. Espaillat – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 672 – Expressing support of the Three Seas Initiative in its efforts to increase energy independence and infrastructure connectivity thereby strengthening the United States and European national security, as amended (Rep. Kaptur – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 1145 – Condemning the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and calling for a robust United States and international response, as amended (Rep. McGovern – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 825 – A resolution urging the United States to continue to be a leader in supporting the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the global nonproliferation regime to reap the benefits the NPT and such regime bring to United States and international security, as amended (Rep. Sherman – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 4636 – PLASTICS Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 8405 – American Values and Security in International Athletics Act (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 8438 – Belarus Democracy, Human Rights, and Sovereignty Act of 2020 (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 5408 – Ukraine Religious Freedom Support Act, as amended (Rep. Wilson (SC) – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 4802 – To amend the State Department Basic Authorities Act of 1956 to authorize rewards under the Department of State’s reward program relating to information regarding individuals or entities engaged in activities in contravention of United States or United Nations sanctions, and for other purposes (Rep. Wilson (SC) – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 7954 – Tropical Forest and Coral Reef Conservation Reauthorization Act of 2020 (Rep. Chabot – Foreign Affairs)
H.R. 8294 – National Apprenticeship Act of 2020 (Rep. Davis (CA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible