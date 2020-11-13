(Subscription required) Sen. Bob M. Hertzberg is hopeful the California Supreme Court will end bail through a pending case. Hertzberg said if the court upholds the decision, the “bail industry is for all intents and purposes gone.”
Nov 13, 2020
You just read:
Money bail foe says he isn’t done trying to destroy bond industry
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.