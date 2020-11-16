Wendy Halo Works with Grammy Award-Winner Gary Noble on New Rendition of Single, High Life
High Life Available on All Streaming PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International pop artist, Wendy Halo, collaborates with Gary Noble, Award-Winning Mix Engineer, and Carl Young on new rendition of released single, “High Life”.
“High Life” portrays a gutsy rendition from the artist, framed by her soulful voice. The meaning behind “High Life” is for listeners to go deeper within themselves and embrace their passion by living their life to its best potential especially in the current climate of the world pandemic.
Wendy Halo is thrilled to work with multi-platinum producer Gary Noble on her next single, “High Life”. This next single will be released from the album and will be the first song in collaboration with Gary Noble and Carl Young.
The rendition of “High Life” was co-produced by Carlisle Young, Grammy-winning producer who has worked with Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, and movie soundtracks like Bad Boys 2, Nutty Professor 2, and The Fast And Furious.
Carlisle is known for working on successful projects from the '90s to the 2000s and has been employed with Interscope Records that has worked with artists like Gwen Stefani, Jay-Z, Rakim, Kanye West, and many more legendary artists.
The rendition of “High Life” is available on Spotify. “High Life,” the original, and “Compromise” are now available on YouTube and all other major platforms. Visit Wendy’s website for more information and music releases.
About Wendy Halo
Wendy is now based in Marbella, Spain and is an International Pop and R&B Artist who is currently positioned at #1 in Spain on the Reverbnation music charts. Gary Noble and Wendy Halo were introduced by platinum-nominated producer Victor Meritt, who produced and co-produced a lot of the R&B songs back in the 1990s, with acts such as K-Ci & JoJo, U2, Bobby Brown, and is known as a protégé of Kenneth Brian Edmonds (born April 10, 1959), better known by his stage name Babyface (and also sometimes credited as Kenny Edmonds), is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. He has written and produced over 26 number-one R&B hits throughout his career and has won 11 Grammy Awards. Wendy is looking forward to her completing her debut album which will be ready in late Spring 2021.
