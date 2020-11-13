Oregon Receives $139,000 for Organic Certification Cost Share Reimbursement—Deadline for Applications Extended

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) allocated more than $6 million for the National Organic Certification Cost Share Program (OCCSP) nationwide. Oregon was awarded $139,000, down from $284,000 in 2017. The Oregon Department of Agriculture is a USDA-accredited certifying agent for organic crop production and handling/processing. The purpose of the OCCSP is to reimburse organic operations for specific organic certification costs. Oregon is fourth in the nation in the sales of certified organic commodities.

“The cost of organic certification should not be a barrier for Oregon producers wanting to compete in the organic marketplace,” said Oregon Department of Agriculture Director Alexis Taylor. “Oregon is very competitive in the organic industry, with more than $454 million in annual sales and over 196,000 acres in production statewide and climbing. Our goal is to make these funds widely available in order to increase the opportunities for producers to contribute to the Oregon’s agricultural economy.”

The USDA is authorized by Congress to provide organic certification cost share assistance to Oregon producers or handlers who have paid eligible costs during the period of October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020. Oregon producers or handlers that receive certification or renew their certification from a USDA-accredited certifier are eligible to receive reimbursement for 50% of eligible certification fees, up to a maximum of $500 per annual certification scope.

Completed applications and all necessary documents with proof of payment between October 1, 2019 – September 30, 2020 must be submitted by December 15, 2020. Reimbursements will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis until all available funds have been disbursed. For completed applications, allow 3-4 weeks to receive your reimbursement.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture received an extension to continue reviewing Organic Certification Cost Share Reimbursement applications through December 15, 2020. Applications are currently being accepted.

For more information: Please visit the Organic Cost Share Reimbursement Program webpage Email: organiccostshare@oda.state.or.us Phone: 503-986-6473