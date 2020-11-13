AWE Mexico Joins Force with eZ-Xpo to Launch the World’s 1st Virtual National Pitch Competition

Virtual Demo Day Virtual Exhibit Hall - Virtual Lobby Session Track Virtual Auditorium

the World’s 1st Virtual National Pitch Competition to empower all startups to connect and collaborate for ongoing collaboration opportunities worldwide.

We are excited to partner eZ-Xpo to host the 1st Virtual National Competition in Mexico to connect women-owned startups, investors, and sponsors for unlimited joint venture opportunities worldwide.” — Ingrid Orozco, AWE-Mexico Virtual National Pitch organizer

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, announced the world's 1st Virtual National Pitch Network (V-NPN) through a strategic partnership with the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs in Mexico ( AWE Mexico) on November 18, 2020, from 8 am to 5 pm PST.

The AWE – Mexico - Virtual National Pitch Network will include the following game-changing features and benefits: (1) Virtual Summit/Conference/Expo, Virtual Training and Virtual Demo Day for live and on-demand engagement, (2) Forum for ongoing discussion before, during and after the event, (3) Chat (Group, Private, Video, and AI-Chatbot), (4) Webinar for live engagement, (5) Social Live - Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Periscope Live Integration, (6) Marketing Analytics for the best-qualified leads, (7) Private Expo Network Exchange for maximum network effect and organic traffic.

The AWE - Mexico - Virtual National Pitch – Leaderboard features powered by eZ-Xpo will deliver a game-changer Demo Day or Pitch for all stakeholders – 1. The Most Popular Startup Vote - all attendees will be able to vote on each startup with their vote. All votes will be tallied up and posted to the Virtual Exhibit Hall instantly. 2. The Top 3 Startup Winners by the panel of judges - The top 3 startups with the highest votes will be automatically tallied up and posted to the Virtual Exhibit Hall.

3. Instant Feedback/Review - All startups will receive instant feedback and reviews from both stakeholders.

"With eZ-Xpo – Virtual National Pitch Network, there is no limit and no boundary for Mexican women-owned startups growth. We are excited to partner with eZ-Xpo to leverage the new game changer to host the 1st Virtual National Competition in Mexico to connect women-owned startups, investors, mentors, and corporate sponsors for unlimited joint venture opportunities and engagement worldwide," said Ingrid Orozco, AWE-Mexico Virtual National Pitch organizer.

“Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, I am excited to partner with AWE-Mexico to empower all startups to collaborate to expedite their dreams for growth and financing within the startup network ecosystem. It is like the “Netflix of Virtual Demo Day/Pitch.” Every startup can easily and quickly pitch their next game-changer ideas with their on-demand pitch and slide deck for investors and mentors in their Virtual Booth for ongoing live or on-demand engagement for unlimited joint opportunities and collaboration worldwide,” said Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-Xpo.

For any specific question about the Virtual National Pitch Network, please contact Matt Fok at mfok@eZ-Xpo.com or Ingrid Orozco at ceo@uleadinternational.com

To register for the Virtual AWE – Mexico National Pitch Network, please go to

Attendee Registration - https://ezxpo.net/awe.mexico/attendee_register

About AWE Mexico

The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs "AWE" (for its acronym in English), is a program that strengthens, trains, and connects women-owned businesses to achieve economic success and prosperity.

For more information on AWE-Mexico, please visit https://www.dreambuildermexico.org/



About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industries and industry leaders such as Wells Fargo, New York Life, MetaStock, Boeing, and Raytheon.

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok

Founder and CEO

mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

http://www.eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

