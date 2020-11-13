“I’m Good Bro: Unmasking Black Male Depression” Film Looks at the Root Causes of Mood Disorders of African American Men

I'm Good Bro: Unmasking Black Male Depression Panel I'm Good Bro: Unmasking Black Male Depression Panel

Documentary film shares interviews of Black men with depressive disorder in various stages and their personal journey to acceptance support, and healing.

A must see film! It is extremely powerful witnessing filmmakers use their voice to provide a platform for critical issues such as the impact of depression in our community especially among Black men.” — Sandra J. Evers-Manly, President and Founder, BHERC

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) proudly announces the screening and Q and A of the documentary film “I’m Good Bro: Unmasking Black Male Depression” Sunday, November 25, 2020 2:00PM (PDT). Sponsored by the National Black Nurses Association, this panel event is 5th in a series of industry panels offered at the 26th Annual African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase (AAFM SEMSFS) airing online at www.BHERC.TV now through Sunday, November 29, 2020. The festival offers more than 140 curated films with stories of all genres told by diverse filmmakers from 18 countries and 20 US states of all ages, the youngest being nine years old.

Brought to you by filmmakers Corbin Coleman and Charles Crouch, 4 Visuals Group, this documentary “I’m Good Bro: Unmasking Black Male Depression” follows the journey of individuals with firsthand experience dealing with depression from the perspective of those who have personally dealt with or who have been diagnosed with the disease. This film also provides professional insight from counselors, license professional therapists and spiritual advisers. “It is so Powerful to see filmmakers use their voice to help provide a platform for critical issues such as the impact of depression in our community especially among black men,” states Sandra J. Evers-Manly, President and Founder of BHERC. “There are so many hurdles that we face and that our men face such as police brutality and other violence. It’s my hope that film will help bring awareness, healing, and change.”

About the Moderator and Panelists

Moderated by Shirley D. Evers-Manly, PhD, MSN, BSN, PHN FAAN who serves as Co-Chair of the Global Health Committee and as a Board member of the National Black Nurses Association, Evers-Manly is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and earned her PhD from the University of California, San Francisco. She has more than 35 years of experience developing and implementing community-based health promotion and prevention programs, working with vulnerable populations, and speaking on diversity in health care locally and abroad. Her most outstanding contributions to nursing are in the area of oncology, multiple chronic conditions, Health Disparities, Academia and Global Health. She has trained healthcare providers on the early detection and treatment of mental health disease giving voice to those who feel they have no voice. She has held professorial appointments at top ranking nursing schools and continues to work diligently with politicians, hospital administrators and public health officials to advance good health practices worldwide.

Panelists

“I’m Good Bro: Unmasking Black Male Depression” is an important film well worthy of the post discussion and Q and A following the screening. Dr. Evers-Manly will lead the panel thru a difficult but timely discussion of what the film exposes about Black male depression. The panel includes:

• Corbin Coleman, Executive Producer

• Charles Crouch, Executive Producer

• Dar’Ron and TreShawn Anderson, Cast

• Bronal “Bron G” Gary, Cast

• Michelle Chambers, Cast

• Ken McCrae, Cast

It is believed that depression among African American men is largely unspoken, painful and deeply affects Black people. In addition, the failure to bring attention to this and unearth the root causes will undermine the Black community and shield the continued historical and structural racism that exists from discovery. For Black Men, they carry the additional risk factor of “living while Black” in America on top of all of the normal societal factors that cause depression. “A lot of our [Black people’s] depression comes from our situation as a people,” says Eric Bridges, Ph.D., Professor of Psychology at Clayton State University who studies depression among Black men.

About the 26th AAFM Festival

The Festival includes 140 films,10 panels, special events and debuts as a virtual experience this year

due to COVID – 19 on the BHERC streaming service www.BHERC.TV October 23 through November 29, 2020. Register Today at www.BHERC.TV for panels and Festival passes. $75.00 for a full Festival Pass, $25.00 for a Day Pass and $10.00 for a block of 5 films. All panels and special events are Free.

About 4C Visuals Group

The brainchild of two men Corbin Coleman and Charles Crouch both Producers and Directors who met 5 years ago in Corporate America. After several years, the two decided to embark on their own venture, and tap into the God given entrepreneurial spirit that both men had in common. Their motto is simple, “Inspire through purpose. Fulfill through action.” What began in September 2017, 4C Visuals Group is now a solid brand consisting of: a web series, documentary films, forums and round-table discussions addressing pertinent issues in society, and also the black community in general.

About The National Black Nurses Association (NBNA)

Organized in 1971 under the leadership of Dr. Lauranne Sams, former Dean and Professor of Nursing, School of Nursing, Tuskegee University, Tuskegee, Alabama, NBNA is a non-profit organization incorporated on September 2, 1972 in the state of Ohio. NBNA represents 308,000 African American registered nurses, licensed vocational/practical nurses, nursing students and retired nurses from the USA, Eastern Caribbean, and Africa, with 114 chartered chapters, in 34 states. The NBNA mission is “to serve as the voice for Black nurses and diverse populations ensuring equal access to professional development, promoting educational opportunities and improving health.” NBNA chapters offer voluntary hours providing health education and screenings to community residents in collaboration with community-based partners, including faith-based organizations, civic, fraternal, hospitals, and schools of nursing. For more information, visit www.nbna.org. #NBNAResilient.

About BHERC TV

In February 2020 BHERC launched BHERC TV a leading world-wide provider of narrative and documentary short films about the African American experience, as well as content from across the diaspora and diverse populations. Offering an affordable streaming entertainment service with paid memberships in over seven countries, BHERC TV members enjoy a wide variety of genres and languages and may watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Film lovers can play, pause and resume watching without commercials. Find out more on BHERC.TV