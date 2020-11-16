Author Robert Kerbeck Praised by Newly Elected CA State Senator, Henry Stern, For Acclaimed Book, "Malibu Burning"

Robert Kerbeck, Acclaimed Author California State Senator Henry Stern Robert Kerbeck (left) & LA Mayor Eric Garcetti (right) Robert Kerbeck (left) and Pierce Brosnan (right).

Kerbeck has “done all of California, not just Malibu, a critical public service."- CA State Senator, Henry Stern

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Robert Kerbeck of the highly acclaimed nonfiction book, “Malibu Burning: The Real Story Behind LA’s Most Devastating Wildfire”, has been lauded by California State Senator Henry Stern, one of the state’s leaders in promoting wildfire safety and preparedness. Endorsed by President Obama in 2016, Stern easily won reelection this month. A graduate of Harvard and the Berkeley School of Law, Stern represents nearly one million people in wildfire-prone Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and is now praising author Robert Kerbeck's book and his ongoing fierce advocacy for fire safety for homeowners.

Malibu Burning is a combination of investigative journalism and memoir, a series of stories of people involved with and impacted by the fire that ripped through Los Angeles and Ventura counties, destroying thousands of homes and displacing nearly 300,000 residents. Senator Stern acknowledges Kerbeck's excellent book as he states, “Your work has been a crucial part of the storytelling and reconciliation we’ve gone through as a community to chart a new path."

Robert interviewed nearly every player in the fire from the LA County Supervisor to the Deputy Fire Chief to the Malibu City Manager, as well as many well-known people whose lives were affected. With multiple national book awards, Kerbeck’s efforts have not gone unrecognized, and are crucial for top California officials to be aware of to prevent future tragedies. Senator Stern continues by adding, "I actually keep a copy in my Capitol office to educate colleagues about the reality that we’ll all soon be facing. So in that sense, you’ve done all of California, not just Malibu, a critical public service."

By pushing for improved systems like the new Firefighting Robot from LAFD, which was unveiled last month, Robert continues his efforts to make fire seasons less catastrophic. With the help of state governments, the attempt to minimize the record-breaking wildfires we witnessed this year in California will undoubtedly continue. Senator Stern concludes his appreciation towards Robert by stating, “We would love to collaborate and build on your work as we hurtle towards another fire season and hopefully find a more resilient way forward in 2021..."

Robert Kerbeck

Robert Kerbeck is the founder of the Malibu Writers Circle and a three-time Pushcart Prize nominee. On November 9, 2018, Robert, along with his wife and teenage son, fought to save their home from the deadly Woolsey Fire, the worst wildfire in Los Angeles history. It burned 100,000 acres, destroyed more than 2,000 structures, and killed three people before firefighters were able to control the blaze. More than 250,000 people were forced to evacuate, but some Malibu citizens stayed behind to protect their homes.

One of these accidental firefighters was Robert Kerbeck. His harrowing first-person account was read by over a million people as an Op-Ed for the Los Angeles Times. Based on that essay, comes his book, Malibu Burning: The Real Story Behind LA’s Most Devastating Wildfire. Kerbeck interviewed nearly every player in the fire from the LA County Supervisor to the Deputy Fire Chief to the Malibu City Manager, as well as many well-known people whose lives were affected. Celebrities who were interviewed or appear in the book include Bob Dylan, Joan Didion, Sean Penn, Nick Nolte, Kevin Dillon, Matt Dillon, Julia Roberts, Anthony Kiedis, Chris Martin, Leonardo DiCaprio, and many others.

Malibu Burning is a combination of investigative journalism and memoir, a series of stories of people involved with and impacted by the fire that ripped through Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Readers feel part of the dramatic, life-threatening journey portrayed through the stories of not just the celebrities but the teachers, gardeners, house cleaners, farmers—and children. This is more than a story about one of the world’s most famous communities; it's a human interest and survival tale anyone can relate to.