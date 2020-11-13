Interpreters Unlimited Named Top 10 Most Reliable Language Translation Solution Provider

IndustryWired Magazine announces Interpreters Unlimited as one of the Top 10 Most Reliable Language Translation Solution Providers in 2020.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interpreters Unlimited, Inc. (IU) has been named one of the Top 10 Most Reliable Language Translation Solution Providers in 2020 by IndustryWired Magazine (IWM). IWM, an independently published global media company, is an industry resource for helping today’s entrepreneurs build tomorrow’s leading businesses. They cover real-time best business practices, insightful analysis, and unprecedented interviews directly from industry leaders who highlight their success stories, challenges, lessons learned and their major contribution in the respective industries.

IU is led by the father-son team of President and CEO Sayed Ali, and Vice President Shamus Sayed who are committed to delivering the highest level of professionalism, quality, and accuracy helping elevate IU to one of the top language service providers in the US. They are passionate about language services, diversity and making sure that no one is left behind when it comes to communication. At IU, they believe that communication is the empathetic foundation of establishing a connection to bring diverse parties together. These diverse relationships are at the heart of the IU spirit. As the dialogue between an interpreter and a Limited English Speaker builds a human connection, a sense of trust and safety between clients and businesses is also nurtured.

Sayed and Shamus, with their leadership and hands on approach, have always been at the forefront of the innovation and success of the company. They, along with the rest of the dynamic and diverse team at IU, are never complacent in the industry or in business in general. They are always striving to do more, going the extra mile, and keeping up with and forecasting the trends to propel and drive the innovation of IU.

The IU team believes that new age technologies have a tremendous impact on businesses. The more data they have, the more tailored solutions they can provide. If the data shows that an influx of a specific population base or a certain culture coming into the US is underrepresented, IU can use that information to step in and assist them. Big data accelerates the demographic information that is available which helps IU offer the best services possible and helps those in need get the solutions they need.

Over the years IU has grown through strategic acquisitions which have helped expand service offerings from translation, localization and interpretation to also include language classes and non-emergency medical transportation. This not only expands their service line but also their geographical reach. Another factor in the IU growth and success has come with Sayed creating proprietary software in-house to bolster efficiency. Additionally, he spearheaded the creation of a new smart phone app for scheduling linguists called Interpreter Marketplace. A sister company to Interpreters Unlimited, the app makes language services available for both personal and business use.

To stay competitive and continue to perform this year, with COVID-19 and the challenges that it created, IU pivoted focus from on-site interpretation to video and phone interpretation due to social distancing and closures. They doubled down on document translation and localization, and started offering discounts to businesses during the pandemic. IU Vice President Shamus Sayed said, “We are proud to be named as one of the Most Reliable Language Translation Solution Providers in 2020. It is very special this year as we are all facing the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruptions it has brought to business and daily life. We strive to provide the best language services to all those in need and are extremely happy to be able to continue uninterrupted during these unprecedented times.”

For more information about Interpreters Unlimited, Inc., please visit www.interpreters.com or call 800-726-9891.

