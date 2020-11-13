Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Request for Proposal: Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment Performance Audit

The Endowment Program Administrator, Empire Health Foundation is initiating this RFP to solicit proposals from firms who are interested in participating on a project to conduct an independent performance audit of the CARE Fund.

Estimated Value: $100,000.

Close Date: Monday, Dec. 7

Download the full RFP.

