Governor Offers Reward for Information on Chowan County Shooting and Murder

Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Makiia Slade, age 9, and the critical wounding of her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade, age 30.

On July 24, 2020, Ms. Hunter Slade was driving home on Highway 17 near the intersection of West Queen Street in Edenton, North Carolina. At approximately 10:15 p.m. it is believed more than one person shot at her vehicle as she was taking the exit toward home. The bullets entered her car, critically injuring her and killing Makiia Slade.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 482-8484 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

