Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,066 in the last 365 days.

Vermont Judiciary Announces Remote Hearing Schedule During Holiday Periods Due to COVID-19

The Vermont Judiciary announced today it will not conduct any nonemergency in-person hearings or proceedings during the four days after Thanksgiving, over the week after the Christmas break, or for the four days after New Year’s. Judiciary employees will continue to work and conduct remote proceedings on those days.

The Vermont Judiciary recently contracted with Erin Bromage, Ph.D to consult with the Judiciary in the development of court-related health and safety strategies that can be taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Bromage is a professor of comparative immunology and biology at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth and a recognized expert on reducing personal risk for contracting COVID-19. This scheduling action is being taken to minimize the risk of the spread of infection following these period when individuals might gather, and on the basis of Dr. Bromage’s advice.

Emergency hearings requiring in-person proceedings may still be conducted during these periods. All other hearings already scheduled to be in-person on those dates will be reviewed by the respective judge and will either be conducted remotely or rescheduled.

You just read:

Vermont Judiciary Announces Remote Hearing Schedule During Holiday Periods Due to COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.