Mario Loprete’s Sculptures Are on View at Still Point Art Gallery

Don’t miss “The Secret Life of Objects,” an online exhibition at Still Point Art Gallery, featuring amazing concrete sculptures by Mario Loprete.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, November 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 300Magazine is pleased to share the news that the Italian artist Mario Loprete has received an award for Distinctive Interpretation of Theme at the juried online exhibition “The Secret Life of Objects” hosted by Still Point Art Gallery. The art exhibition features a series of Loprete’s concrete sculptures from “He Was My Father” collection, along with works by a group of other talented international artists who explore the objects of day-to-day life from different perspectives. It is on view through November 30, 2020.

Mario Loprete (b. 1968) is an Italian artist who finds inspiration in art history, music, and his own life experiences. He is largely known for his hyper-figurative oil paintings dedicated to urban culture and the underground world, but he also has an amazing series of concrete sculptures inspired by everyday objects and clothes. Works by Mario Loprete have been exhibited at many galleries, museums, and art shows in Europe and the United States, and they have appeared in a number of publications worldwide.

Earlier this year, several of Loprete’s concrete artworks from “He Was My Father” collection were selected for “The Secret Life of Objects,” an online group exhibition hosted by Still Point Art Gallery. “The Secret Life of Objects,” which runs from September 1 through November 30, is a juried exhibition, the main focus of which is on the smallest and seemingly insignificant objects that, however, play an important role in our daily lives. Mario Loprete’s unique vision of objects and his ability to combine reality and creativity in concrete sculpture have brought him an award for Distinctive Interpretation of Theme. Among other notable artists whose works are featured at “The Secret Life of Objects” exhibition are Aaron Brown who has been awarded “Best in Show,” Judith Present awarded for Uniqueness of Concept and Originality, and Shannon Kernaghan awarded for Exceptional Composition and Design. Artworks by Mario Loprete and other artists are also featured in the Fall 2020 issue of Still Point Arts Quarterly.

In his work, Mario Loprete uses his personal clothes that he transforms into beautiful pieces of art with the help of cement, resin, and plaster. When hanging on the wall, such sculptures turn into urban artifacts filled with the artist’s memories and experiences, which are interesting to explore and interpret. They capture the heart and imagination of the viewer, showing familiar objects in a new way and style. Each artwork by Mario Loprete is a real piece of his life, with his DNA concreted inside.

At 300Magazine, we highly recommend that you visit Still Point Art Gallery to enjoy “The Secret Life of Objects” exhibition featuring works by Mario Loprete and other talented artists.