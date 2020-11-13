DHS NEWS RELEASE: DHS Welcomes Community Input for Statewide Home Visiting Services for Child Welfare Families

Newsroom Posted on Nov 12, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Department of Human Services (DHS), Social Services Division (SSD), Child Welfare Services Branch (CWSB), is welcoming community input in developing and procuring a statewide system of two evidenced-based home visiting services: Parents as Teachers (PAT) and Healthy Families America (HFA) Child Welfare Adaptation.

In preparation for the subsequent Request for Proposals (RFP) concerning this service, DHS is seeking community feedback/comments/questions regarding the attached Notice of Request for Information.

Written comments, suggestions, and questions will be accepted by email until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 for full consideration for the Scope of Services and RFP.

Interested parties may review the service specifications for the upcoming re-procurement for statewide services for the Home Visiting Services (HVS) RFI SSD-21-POS-1030 on the State Procurement Office Hawaii Awards and Notices Data System (HANDS).

A teleconference meeting will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00am – 12:00pm.

CWSB is expanding their current home visiting services to include families eligible for Family First Prevention Services Act (FFPSA) services. CWSB is specifically seeking comments on:

Program curriculum change specific to implementation of HFA and PAT models. This includes caseload requirements, monitoring fidelity, continuous quality improvement, accreditation, expanding community relationships, training requirements and supports, etc.

Expansion of the current CWSB home visiting services to include FFPSA eligible families – candidates for foster care, a youth in foster care who is expecting or parenting, parents or kin caregivers of a candidate for foster care

