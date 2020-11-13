DHS NEWS RELEASE: DHS Welcomes Community Input for Statewide Home Visiting Services for Child Welfare Families
HONOLULU – The Department of Human Services (DHS), Social Services Division (SSD), Child Welfare Services Branch (CWSB), is welcoming community input in developing and procuring a statewide system of two evidenced-based home visiting services: Parents as Teachers (PAT) and Healthy Families America (HFA) Child Welfare Adaptation.
In preparation for the subsequent Request for Proposals (RFP) concerning this service, DHS is seeking community feedback/comments/questions regarding the attached Notice of Request for Information.
Written comments, suggestions, and questions will be accepted by email until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 for full consideration for the Scope of Services and RFP.
Interested parties may review the service specifications for the upcoming re-procurement for statewide services for the Home Visiting Services (HVS) RFI SSD-21-POS-1030 on the State Procurement Office Hawaii Awards and Notices Data System (HANDS).
A teleconference meeting will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00am – 12:00pm.
CWSB is expanding their current home visiting services to include families eligible for Family First Prevention Services Act (FFPSA) services. CWSB is specifically seeking comments on:
- Program curriculum change specific to implementation of HFA and PAT models. This includes caseload requirements, monitoring fidelity, continuous quality improvement, accreditation, expanding community relationships, training requirements and supports, etc.
- Expansion of the current CWSB home visiting services to include FFPSA eligible families – candidates for foster care, a youth in foster care who is expecting or parenting, parents or kin caregivers of a candidate for foster care
###
For Media Inquiries Only: Amanda Stevens, Public Information Officer
Department of Human Services Email: [email protected]