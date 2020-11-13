Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sweeney & Testa Call on Cumberland Officials to Conduct Full Review of Vote-Counting Process

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney and Senator Mike Testa, who both represent Cumberland County in the New Jersey Senate, issued the following joint statement today calling on Cumberland County commissioners to conduct a thorough review of the county’s election process to determine why delays have plagued the processing of ballots:

“We understand that this year’s election presented more challenges, but there are no excuses for the prolonged delays that have plagued the processing of ballots in Cumberland County. They say they won’t have complete county results until next week. This has contributed to uncertainty and doubt for voters who participated in the democratic process. They deserve better.

“This is not a partisan issue. The two of us have strong disagreements on the candidates and the issues, but we all agree on the importance of an election process that is fair, complete and timely. Every vote should count, and every voter should have confidence that their vote counts.

“We call on the Cumberland County commissioners to conduct a thorough review to determine what is going wrong and how it should be corrected. We should create a blue-ribbon commission to fix the Cumberland County Board of Elections. We don’t want to see these mistakes repeated.”

