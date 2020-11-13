Chaparral & Robalo Boats Expect Boating Boom to Continue in 2021
Chaparral encouraging consumers to purchase boats, boating equipment, and boating enhancements as Holiday Gifts
Our team is thrilled that people are spending time on the water as the preferred safe recreational activity.”NASHVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chaparral and Robalo Boats have seen the demand for its boats increase as the boating industry has been deemed a safe sporting option during the pandemic. The company expects its line of products to be the luxury sport of choice for years to come. The world-class boat manufacturers have witnessed this industry growth from their production lines to boat dealers worldwide. Chaparral believes boating equipment, boating enhancements and boats are the perfect holiday gifts for families this year.
— Chaparral Founder Buck Pegg
“We have been in the boating industry since 1965 and have been pleased to experience growth during this unprecedented year of 2020. Our team is thrilled that people are spending time on the water as the preferred safe recreational activity,” said Chaparral Founder Buck Pegg. “We appreciate all of our staff and dealers adjusting to make the purchase process extremely safe for everyone and we celebrate their diligence in keeping our industry afloat by sharing their passion for boating to others.”
Below are just a couple of the Chaparral and Robalo boats to consider this holiday season:
Chaparral’s Infinity Power Step is a unique feature that lowers in the water with the touch of a button, thus, making boating more accessible to all passengers, including young kids, seniors and family pets. Learn more here.
Chaparral’s 2021 21 SSI is full of customization options to fit the owner’s specific needs. With an efficient fuel economy and a tri-position lounge, this new model is perfect for lake days to unwind with friends and family. Learn more here.
Robalo R360 is the perfect mix of luxury that goes hand in hand with its intense fishing features, including the newest high-performance stepped hull design by industry legend Michael Peters. Pairing the needs of dedicated fishermen with passengers' desire to enjoy a day on the water, the R360 pairs luxury with the performance for an optimal experience for all. Learn more here.
All Chaparral and Robalo Boats arrive equipped and ready for action; however, there are several upgrades and customizable features available. For more information and pricing, please visit www.ChaparralBoats.com or www.Robalo.com.
About Chaparral Boats, Inc. & Robalo Boats, LLC.
Chaparral Boats, Inc. and Robalo Boats LLC are leading manufacturers of fiberglass boats under two brand names: sterndrive, jet, and outboard pleasure boats by Chaparral, including H2O Sport and Fish & Ski Boats, SSI and SSX Sportboats, Sunesta Sportdecks, Signature Cruisers, Vortex Jet Boats, SunCoast Outboard Sportdecks, and outboard sportfishing boats by Robalo. Chaparral Boats and Robalo Boats are subsidiaries of Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX). For more information about Marine Products Corporation, Chaparral, and Robalo please visit our websites at www.marineproductscorp.com, www.chaparralboats.com, www.vortexboats.com, and www.robalo.com.
