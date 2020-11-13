November Fish and Game Commission Meeting Announced

CONTACT: Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 November 13, 2020

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission will meet on Monday, November 16, at 1:00 p.m. via teleconference. After a public session is opened, it is expected that the Commission will vote to enter a nonpublic session to consider a legal matter. The Commission will not resume a public session and there will be no posted agenda available.

Those wishing to join the public portion of the meeting may do so by dialing 1-800-345-8278.

The next scheduled regular meeting of the NH Fish and Game Commission is December 9, 2020. These meetings are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas, and minutes are posted at https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/about/commission.html.

