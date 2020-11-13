OEDIT to attend MEDICA 2020

November 13, 2020 | Press Releases

Colorado companies to attend international export trade show

DENVER — The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) will attend MEDICA, the leading international trade fair for the medical sector from November 16 to November 19, 2020. New this year, the trade fair will be held virtually.

More than 5,000 exhibitors are expected at the four-day trade fair including well-established companies and young startups.

“As witnessed by the world this year, the medical field is vital to a community’s economic health,” said Katie Woslager, senior manager of Advanced Industries at OEDIT. “Medica is the premier medical trade show in the world and will highlight emerging technologies and establish standards of care for patients around the world.”

Two Colorado companies will be attending with OEDIT thanks to the SBA-funded State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant program.

Colorado companies attending MEDICA

dBMEDX Inc was founded in 2010 with the vision of putting the power of diagnostic ultrasound into the hands of every medical professional. Their mission to develop essential tools for waging war on healthcare-acquired infections is guided by the quadruple aim of better outcomes, lower costs, more satisfied patients, and more empowered providers. At the heart of every dBMEDx device is their patented, compact, low-cost 3D scan head design which is included in the BBS Revolution. The palm-sized device houses the entire ultrasound machine including image processor, power supply and wireless interface.

MFB Fertility Inc. (Proov) is a medical device company located in Boulder, Colorado that manufactures proprietary in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices. Their devices enable consumers to monitor fertility, detect hormonal imbalances that cause infertility and miscarriage, and treat infertility at home. The Proov Predict and Confirm kit is a dual hormone kit that comes with 15 easy-to-read LH test strips and 5 FDA-cleared PdG test strips. Tracking LH and PdG together can both predict your 2 most fertile days (peak fertility) and confirm that successful ovulation has happened.

About the State Trade Expansion Program

Funded in part by a grant with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the State Trade Expansion Program provides grant awards to small and medium-sized businesses to offset global business and export development activities. OEDIT received $700,000 for STEP grants to promote new exports targeting small businesses. STEP funding is open to Colorado exporters to learn the basics of exporting, travel to an international sales trip or trade show, and develop websites or international marketing campaigns.