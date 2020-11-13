Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Greenstein Introduces Legislation to Reimburse Law Enforcement Agencies for Body Cameras

Trenton – Senator Linda Greenstein introduced legislation that would reimburse law enforcement agencies that have previously purchased body cameras for their local law enforcement officers prior to their usage becoming mandatory throughout the state.

“Many municipalities throughout New Jersey took a proactive approach, having purchased and mandated the usage of body cameras by their law enforcement officers,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Middlesex/Mercer). “As we prepare to fund the NJ Statewide Body Worn Camera Program, it is only right to reimburse the agencies that took it upon themselves to purchase the cameras and utilize them as a tool to increase safety for both citizens and officers.”

The bill would grant a supplemental appropriation of $30,000,000 for agencies who purchased body cameras before the effective date of mandatory usage as stipulated in bill S-101/S-1163.

