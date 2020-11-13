Storytellers and Innovators Bring Alaskan Native Stories to Life
By Building a One-Of-a-Kind Website, Nativestoryteller.net Bridges the Gap Between Tradition and TechnologyPALMER, ALAKSKA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koahnic Broadcast Corporation (KBC) had a vision for Native Storyteller: to share their rich traditions with the world via recordings on the internet. Alopex ID leveraged their website building skills to create a high performance, easily accessible, and future-proof website with elegant ease. The result is a testament to what can be achieved through exceptional design.
Alopex provided the groundwork for KBC’s vision, using code to share their stories with curiosity-fed ease. The design had to be simple yet unique, and it had to be fast without lag time. Alopex’s elegant design meets their needs, teases the mind, and allows people from all over the world to hear the Alaskan stories behind our most spectacular constellations, bringing together the past and the future.
Alopex is a team of proud Alaskans, so they crafted this site with the dedication it deserved. “I had a lot of fun working on it,” says Tim Schorr, developer at Alopex. “It was challenging to make it all fit on various screen sizes, but we did it! It looks great. I’m really proud of it.”
Interaction with the site is quite easy and enjoyable. Simply go to (nativestoryteller.net), view the stunning interactive representations of the constellations, then click on one to hear the engaging story behind it. Visitors will enjoy gaining traditional insight to the brilliant Alaskan sky.
Alopex Interactive Design (https://alopexid.com/) helps businesses engage with their customers through innovative and interactive website design that stays ahead of the technology curve to help them achieve their goals.
